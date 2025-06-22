Man United legends to play at Bà Nà Hills Golf Club

ĐÀ NẴNG – A golf exchange between former Manchester United players will be played at Bà Nà Hills Golf Club as part of a series of programmes for the Việt Nam-UK Football Festival.

Ex-Old Trafford stars Ryan Giggs, Michael Owen, Paul Scholes, Teddy Sheringham and Wes Brown will tee-off on June 26.

Event organiser, America & Asia Connect company, said the Dream-Golf Day, which will be jointly organised with the city’s golf association, would not only be a round of golf, but an unforgettable experience with legendary footballers on the 18 tour-calibre holes course in Đà Nẵng.

The Bà Nà Hills Golf Club, managed by IMG and designed by Luke Donald, has won several international awards such as ‘Best New Golf Course in the World’; ‘Best New Golf Course in Asia Pacific’ and ‘Best Golf Course in Việt Nam’ and the first Runner Up prize at the Asian Golf Awards in Thailand.

It is also the first golf course in Việt Nam allowing golfers night access thanks to its lighting system.

A match between Manchester Reds and Việt Nam All-Stars takes place on June 28 marking the 52nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and the UK.

The event’s organisers said local fans would also have more chances to exchange with their football idols during a lunch at the Pullman Danang Beach Resort on June 28.

Furama Resort Đà Nẵng would also offer a booking room service to become a holiday ‘neighbour’ of the Red Devils legends at the beach-front resort for two days – June 25-26.

The 20,000-seat Hòa Xuân Stadium had been decorated for the friendly match featuring former Manchester United players.

The Manchester United alumni would also attend the third night of the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival – where the UK and Portugal show off their fireworks performance on the Hàn River – just few hours after the friendly match.VNS