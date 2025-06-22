Vietnamese dancer shines on the world stage

By Thanh Nga

With sparkling costumes, scintillating eyes and an attractive smile, Nguyễn Trọng Nhã Uyên captivated audiences with her powerful, confident, yet delicate dancing style, creating a strong connection.

Uyên has made history for Việt Nam’s dancesport by clinching a bronze medal in the solo Latin category at the WDSF World Championship 2025 in Germany.

With this achievement, she has become the first Vietnamese and the first Asian to earn a medal in the category at the global event.

The championship, which concluded in Bremen on June 8, drew seasoned and professional athletes from around the world. Standing out among the competitors, Uyên was the sole female representative from Việt Nam in the solo Latin event, finishing third out of 96 dancers.

Her coach Hoàng Thu Trang expressed immense pride. "Uyên is the first Asian athlete to reach the final round and step onto the podium. I am incredibly proud of her and the calibre of our Vietnamese athletes," Trang said.

Reflecting on her journey, Uyên said: "When I entered the competition, my only goal was to showcase everything I had practised. Coach Trang constantly encouraged me to focus and unleash my full potential. After completing my final dance, I was nervous, hoping to be named among the top positions. When that moment arrived, all I felt was pride."

Few know that this triumph is the culmination of an arduous journey. Without Trang’s guidance, Uyên acknowledged that she would not have reached this pivotal moment in her competitive career.

Previously, she competed in mixed doubles, partnering with Phan Hiển to secure a gold medal at the 30th SEA Games in dancesport. However, relying on a partner often hindered her quest for peak performance.

"The nature of sports dance requires a partner, and throughout my training, I’ve experienced many. Some partners stayed for five years, while others were only temporary," Uyên said.

"Each time I switched partners, it felt like starting over, which was challenging - especially when others advanced while I had to begin anew."

Yet, her passion for dancing propelled her forward. "I love the thrill of stepping onto the competition floor, so I sought every opportunity to compete," Uyên added.

During her most challenging times, she found a timely ally in Trang, who encouraged her to pursue solo performances.

"Once the solo category was introduced by the World DanceSport Federation, I realised Uyên had the potential to conquer major events. I planned her training meticulously, preparing her for both domestic and international competitions, and she consistently delivered outstanding results," Trang said.

With the coach’s support and her own relentless determination, Uyên embraced the challenges of returning to the starting line, maturing in her craft and reaching new heights.

"Uyên has always been eager to stay on the dance floor and pursue new goals. She actively seeks opportunities to grow in her profession," Trang said.

The accomplishment at the Bremen event is a testament to her unwavering effort and courage.

"When Uyên stepped up to receive her award, I felt an overwhelming sense of pride. I am proud to have detected her potential and guided her to this pinnacle of world sports dance," Trang said.

The bronze medal in Germany not only signifies a memorable milestone in Uyên's career but also serves as inspiration for Vietnamese athletes striving to assert themselves on the global stage.

Last year, she also excelled at the WDSF World Championship in Bosnia and Herzegovina, finishing eighth out of 102 competitors in the adult solo Latin female category.

Uyên,30, a native of Hà Nội, began her journey in dancesport at just seven years old. Now, she continues to teach, judge competitions and compete.

Following her historic achievement at the WDSF World Championship, Uyên has quickly returned to training with Trang and other international experts, setting her sights on winning the National Dancesport Championship in October. VNS