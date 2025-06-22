Spice Canvas paints Vietnamese flavours on desserts

By Gia Linh

During my three years working at Việt Nam News, I’ve reviewed traditional, fusion and modern cuisines, but rarely explored any baker's shops in HCM City.

As I searched for a topic, I realised I had long neglected my passion for sweet treats and baking.

I once owned a small bakery, and though it was closed due to some personal reasons, my passion for baking remains strong.

In this spirit, I set out to find a place that can reignite that passion and allow me to once again immerse in those memories.

After extensive research, I discovered Spice Canvas, a newly opened dessert shop that serves sweets with a fine-dining twist.

Tucked in a corner of an ancient French villa in Bình Thạnh District’s All The Time Creative Playground, the bakery offers both outdoor and indoor seating.

My group of four was lucky to reserve the four seats at the preparation counter, where we could witness the kitchen’s craft, openly interact with the founder and head chef, Sinh, and learn more about the stories behind each dessert.

With four years of experience at a capsule dining establishment, Sinh already brings together refined culinary skills, baking techniques and locally sourced Vietnamese ingredients with hope to create impressive sweet foods.

Spice Canvas embodies his team’s vision: a place for bold experiments, creative risks, and pure fun.

The name reflects their philosophy of using spices like cinnamon as a canvas to express creativity.

It is also a tribute to the bold flavours of the Vietnamese ingredients presented in each sweet dish.

Listening to Sinh’s stories and seeing how the sweet dishes were meticulously assembled, just like how I did back then, revoked an indescribable emotion in me.

After instructing us on how to try each dish, the chef suggested we start with his beloved bestseller: Financier with Sơn La Matcha.

The dish was an unexpected discovery, beginning with a simple suggestion from Sinh’s friend to combine matcha and banana.

We were told to eat each separate element first, then all at a time, and it was so delicious we all muttered a collective “mmmm” after our first try.

The nutty and slight umami from Sơn La matcha stood as the base flavour of the whole plate and the cream, sweetened by Bến Tre’s Siamese banana puree.

The brown butter and Vietnamese cacao financier in the middle was light and moist with crisp from the almond chips inside, and it was a smooth transition to the passion fruit crémeux (custard sauce) on top.

I was impressed by the pairing of matcha and passion fruit: the crémeux added an interesting tangy note to the palate, and when eaten together with other elements it was a flavour bomb.

Either we were still hungry or the cake was so good that the plate was squeaky clean in a few minutes!

After some more talking, we moved on to the Undercover Cheesecake using strawberries from Mộc Châu District in the northern province of Sơn La.

Though flavourful, Sinh said Mộc Châu strawberry often “lacks a strong narrative” in the market.

He addressed this by creating a vivrant ruby-red sauce of Mộc Châu strawberry, whiskey, cinnamon, star arnis, and pickled plum salt.

The strawberry stood out so much more than I had expected thanks to the spice and alcohol added to it, and it was an amazing pairing with the cheesecake.

The cheesecake itself was a mix of edam, gouda, cheddar, and cream cheese, with zests from orange, lime, and lemon and a sous vide strawberry centre.

The dish perfectly embodied Spice Canvas’s spirit of using spices as a canvas to elevate local ingredients.

We ended with a bold take on tiramisu, a tribute from Sinh to his mentor.

Garnishes, including Lâm Đồng Robusta coffee jelly, almond financier cubes, and vanilla seed cream, added texture and contrast, refreshing the palate.

Made with Galbani mascarpone and Amaretto almond wine, the cake stayed true to the subtle version passed down by his mentor.

Sinh said Amaretto and Marsala wines were originally used in the traditional tiramisu version, but he believed Amaretto would suit the taste of Vietnamese people best.

My sister, a tiramisu enthusiast, was surprised by how mild and harmonious this version of tiramisu was, it was not anywhere near the heavy alcohol and coffee notes seen in several modern versions.

Over tea, we discussed Vietnamese and French tea and coffee varieties, and Sinh’s depth of knowledge was really impressive.

From his sharing, I truly felt Sinh’s commitment to local ingredients and storytelling is a great inspiration for other bakers like me.

He and his team are preparing a brand new menu featuring bolder flavours that highlight the vision of Spice Canvas, and I’ll definitely be back to experience it.

At just VNĐ50,000-110,000 (US$2 - 6) per menu item, Spice Canvas is a perfect spot for an extraordinary and affordable dessert tasting experience.

I highly recommend it to anyone seeking innovation in baking, or simply a deeper appreciation for Vietnamese flavours. – VNS

Spice Canvas

Address: 42/58 Hoàng Hoa Thám St, Bình Thạnh Dist, HCM City

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 10am-2pm; 5.30-10pm

Weekends: 9am-2pm, 4-10pm

Phone: 0707 305 850

Comment: A perfect spot for anyone seeking new approaches in the art of baking, with a head chef that loves sharing about his passion.