Beer flows and lake glows at 7 Bridges

By Hamy Nguyễn

There’s a spot I’ve grown so familiar with, I almost forgot to write about it. Maybe that’s what happens with places that quietly become part of your routine: comforting, consistent, always there when you need them. For me, that place is 7 Bridges.

It’s just a short walk from home, which already makes it dangerously convenient. But more than that, it has this rare flexibility: whether I’m out on a casual date, catching up with friends, or stuck in that classic "where should we go?", we almost always end up here.

Not because we can’t think of anything else, but because 7 Bridges rarely lets us down. A cold beer, a lake view, solid food and a vibe that somehow fits whatever mood you’re in.

And maybe that’s why I’ve come to think of it less as a place to go, and more like a default setting: familiar, easy and quietly perfect.

Here’s a little secret they don’t put on the menu: the place comes with two terraces. If you're in the mood for sunsets, people-watching and just the right amount of background buzz, the front terrace with its West Lake view is your best bet.

But if you're after something calmer: maybe a quiet drink, a deep chat or a dramatic moment of self-reflection, the back terrace has a small, peaceful lake that's oddly perfect for all three.

And once you've claimed your perfect spot, it’s time to talk about the real star of the show: the beer.

The beer selection here is impressively broad: from light, easy blondes to punchy IPAs, fruity wheats to deep, dark stouts. Everything’s brewed in-house and poured straight from the tap, and you can taste the freshness in every sip.

As someone who unapologetically leans towards the dark side of beer, I naturally went for their stout. It didn’t disappoint. Smooth, roasty, with hints of cocoa and coffee, it’s the kind of beer that doesn’t just sit in your glass. It lingers, it speaks, it makes you want to write poetry or at least order a second round.

What keeps me coming back to 7 Bridges isn’t just the beer, it’s the food. It might sound unexpected for a taproom, but every dish here feels carefully crafted and well-balanced.

The dish I find myself coming back to, strangely enough, is the Caesar salad (VNĐ160,000). It may sound unremarkable, but for me, finding a well-made Caesar is surprisingly rare. And here, they truly get it right.

The romaine is fresh and crisp, the dressing rich, balanced, with just the right kick of garlic and umami. And the parmesan isn’t shy, generously shaved over the top with a perfect runny boiled egg.

Caramelised fish sauce wings (VNĐ220,000) might sound simple, but they’re dangerously good. Golden, glossy, sweet-savoury perfection with crispy edges and juicy insides. The secret? They’re split before frying for max crunch and sauce coverage.

There are plenty of sauce options here, but to me, this one hits the hardest: rich, bold and just made for drinking nights. Order a plate, grab a beer and watch them vanish faster than your willpower.

There’s one dish I’m pretty sure everyone ends up ordering here: the 50cm pizza. Thankfully, they sell it by the sector because this might just be the biggest pizza I’ve ever had in Hà Nội. My go-to? The BBQ chicken and bacon slice (VNĐ98,000). What I love most is that everything, from the Cajun chicken to the crispy bacon, is house-made, and the BBQ sauce is crafted with their own beer. It’s bold, smoky, just sweet enough and seriously addictive.

7 Bridges may not be the most talked-about spot in town, but perhaps that’s precisely what makes it special. There’s no need for theatrics here: just well-crafted beer, thoughtful food and a setting that quietly grows on you. The kind of place that doesn’t shout for attention, but earns your trust over time.

And maybe that’s the beauty of it. In a city that never stops moving, it offers a moment of pause: familiar, steady and unexpectedly memorable. VNS

7 Bridges Hanoi

Address: 104 Xuân Diệu, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Price: VNĐ70,000–560,000

Comment: relaxed, breezy, casual, fresh, comforting