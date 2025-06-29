DragonCello: Hà Nội’s Italian with heart, and dash of ink

By Carlos Ottery

It seems every food lover has their “little Italian place”, a cosy fallback for dependable pasta, friendly service, and the sort of warmth that keeps you coming back, time and time again. In Hà Nội, that place might just be dragonCello. Though, in truth, it isn’t so little.

Set in a handsome, airy yellow villa just off West Lake, this two-storey restaurant is elegant without feeling remotely intimidating. The convivial atmosphere suits almost all occasions. A relaxed family dinner (as in our case), a smart date night, or a quiet solo meal. With its clean lines, soft lighting, and unfussy charm, dragonCello feels assured and welcoming without the merest hint of pretension.

Owner Guglielmo Elia, better known simply as William, opened dragonCello in April 2019 after a long search for the right location.

“We didn’t want the typical Italian abroad look,” he says. “We wanted something a bit more contemporary yet still easy, and familiar, not fine dining but just quality service, quality food and flexibility in terms of food requests.”

The Milanese restaurateur carries himself with an easy confidence, moving through the dining room with a gentle, quiet charm. He’s always on hand to assist or chat, but never hovering, just another reason the place feels so well-tuned to its guests, and no request feels too difficult.

From the moment you arrive, things are set in motion. A generous basket of fresh bread arrives, alongside olive oil and balsamic. You can refill it as much as you like, but pace yourself. Many diners overindulge before the main event. It has happened to us more than once.

We began with some spicy mixed olives and the Insalata Alternativa (VNĐ220,000): green beans, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, almonds and croutons in a vibrant, crunchy mix. It was light yet generous enough to satisfy three (or two-and-a-half, at least).

Then came the mains. The Tagliatelle con ragù alla Bolognese (VNĐ320,000) offered firm, house-made flat ribbons coated in a deep, mildly oily pork and beef sauce in the Emilia Romagna style. It was comforting, well-balanced and perfectly portioned. The black ink ravioli, filled with seabass, potato and herbs (VNĐ420,000), was presented with pan-fried baby calamari and cherry tomatoes. The squid added a delicate texture, the seabass was fresh, and the squid ink streaks on the pasta brought a playful touch without being showy.

We also ate the Pizza Mediterranea (VNĐ310,000): light, chewy dough generously topped with tomato, mozzarella, capers, olives, onions, sundried tomatoes and artichokes. The onions brought a gentle sweetness that lifted the whole pie. Nothing was left over.

DragonCello is also genuinely family-friendly. Our daughter was given a high chair without needing to ask, along with paper and brightly coloured crayons, which kept her happily occupied throughout the meal. It’s a small gesture, but it speaks volumes about how the place is run. There’s a sense of hospitality here that goes beyond the plate.

For those looking beyond pizza and pasta, dragonCello’s menu offers a strong selection of meat and seafood mains. There are Milanese classics like Cotoletta alla Milanese (VNĐ680,000), Ossobuco con risotto allo zafferano (VNĐ720,000), Saltimbocca alla Romana (VNĐ520,000), and various grilled veal and Black Angus steaks.

Seafood options include Branzino al vino bianco e timo (VNĐ620,000), Dentice alla Siciliana (VNĐ990,000), and a colourful Fritto Misto (VNĐ450,000).

On the drinks front, I had a Negroni (VNĐ 160,000) that was rich, warm and unapologetically strong, followed by a crisp gin and tonic (VNĐ120,000) and a pint of Sapporo (VNĐ90,000). We left in high spirits.

To finish, we shared a Rum Baba, a limited-edition dessert (VNĐ150,000). The boozy sponge came with a dash of cream and sharp lemon sorbet. It was a lovely contrast, indulgent and spirit-soaked, but beautifully balanced by the sorbet.

William acknowledges one of the biggest challenges is sourcing high-quality ingredients at stable prices. “Every year, it gets easier,” he says, thanks to local suppliers.

“However, every year it’s getting a bit easier and new importers are trying to elevate the standards. We are lucky that Việt Nam has such a great variety of vegetables that are high quality and that allows us to not to have to rely on importing all of them.”

DragonCello offers a rare triple: family-friendly, date-night ready and deeply Italian without ever feeling staged. There may be glitzier venues in Hà Nội, but few match this blend of heartfelt authenticity, consistent quality, and thoughtful execution. It’s a restaurant you are unlikely to go to just once, such is its appeal. VNS

dragonCello

Address: 201 Vệ Hồ, Xuân La, Tây Hồ, Hà Nội

Phone: +84 355 785 046

Opening: 11am–10pm

Price range: VNĐ500,000 to VNĐ1 million+ per person

Comment: A warm, contemporary Italian with homemade pasta, solid steaks and service that feels genuinely unfussy.