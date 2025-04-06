Crispy juicy Fujiro

By Hamy Nguyễn

There are many reasons why a restaurant becomes synonymous with comfort food. It could be the warmth of the space, the kindness of the staff, or the attentiveness of the service.

However, I believe the most crucial factor is always the food itself. Comfort food, to me, is what I turn to after a long, exhausting day, when the weather feels dreary, or when I simply need a familiar embrace in the form of a meal. It’s the kind of food that doesn’t just satisfy hunger but soothes the soul, something Fujiro delivers effortlessly.

It all started when a Japanese friend once told me, "If you want real tonkatsu, go to Fujiro." He wasn’t wrong. One bite in, and I got it: golden, crispy, outrageously juicy. This unassuming spot has quietly built a reputation for serving some of the best tonkatsu in town. And judging by my friend’s satisfied silence after the first bite, I knew he was right.

Tucked away in Hà Nội’s bustling streets, Fujiro doesn’t scream for attention. The minimalistic setup, clean lines, and warm wooden accents evoke a sense of calm, exactly what you need before diving into a plate of deep-fried perfection. The scent of freshly fried pork cutlets lingers in the air, teasing your appetite before you even sit down.

Of course, the staff will always recommend their signature dish: the 2.5cm Thick Atsugiri (VNĐ198,000). For true tonkatsu lovers, this is where Fujiro truly shines. The extra thickness locks in the juiciness, while the crisp, golden crust provides the perfect crunch. The pork’s natural flavour is enhanced by the light seasoning, and when dipped in the house-made tonkatsu sauce, it delivers an umami explosion. Pair it with a bowl of steaming rice, and you have a meal that’s indulgent yet well-balanced.

My all-time favourite is the special Katsutori Set (VNĐ135,000). This is the ultimate warm hug on a cold day. Served sizzling on a hot iron plate, the Special Katsutori Set is not your ordinary tonkatsu meal, it’s a full-on comfort experience. The pork cutlet, perfectly crispy and juicy, is topped with a rich, velvety Japanese egg sauce that seeps into every bite. Paired with rice, miso soup, and marinated enoki mushrooms, it’s the kind of meal that makes you forget all your worries, at least until the plate is empty. And trust me, it will be empty fast.

If you love fusion flavours, the Cheese Tonkatsu Curry (VNĐ160,000) is a must-try. Imagine a perfectly crispy tonkatsu, generously draped in gooey melted cheese, then drowned in a rich, fragrant Japanese curry. Over the top? Maybe. Delicious? Absolutely. Now, let’s be honest: Fujiro’s curry won’t win the “Best in Hanoi” award in my book, but it plays its role well, blending seamlessly with the crunch of the tonkatsu and the creaminess of the cheese. It’s the kind of dish that feels like a warm, cheesy, slightly dramatic hug.

A small heads-up: the portions here are generous. That said, bringing a group is a smart move, not only can you sample more dishes, but you’ll also have backup to help tackle the feast (and avoid hitting the tonkatsu overload point too soon).

So, whether you're a die-hard tonkatsu fan or just discovering the magic of a perfectly fried cutlet, Fujiro is the kind of place that turns a simple meal into something unforgettable. One bite, and you’ll know: crispy, juicy Fujiro. VNS

FUJIRO

Address: 47 Phan Kế Bính St, Ba Đình Dist, Hà Nội

Price: from VNĐ50,000 – 198,000

Comment: Comforting, cosy, flavourful, savoury, simple