Cultra taproom: past walls, present plates, future comebacks

By Hamy Nguyễn

I don't think any kombucha lover in Hà Nội hasn't heard of Cultra. They brew their own kombucha: fresh, smooth, with unexpected yet balanced flavour combinations. I've been a fan since Cultra was just an online shop, and now they've turned into a unique destination: a fusion of shop, bar, and restaurant set in a 100-year-old heritage house.

With that much transformation, I couldn't resist stopping by because drinking culturally, eating culturally... why not?

The journey into Cultra starts with a squeeze, quite literally, through a “narrow alley, small street” straight out of Hà Nội’s architectural playbook, just wide enough for one person (and one hopeful appetite) to pass through. But what waits on the other side is a world of contrasts. A tiled roof, exposed brick walls, and dó paper artworks whisper stories of the past, while vibrant splashes of hot colours and bold design choices scream modern creativity. Somehow, it all clicks, like a conversation between old and new Việt Nam, told through art, flavours, and a little bit of funk.

At Cultra, ordering kombucha isn't just a choice, it's a rite of passage. I picked the Flight of 4 set (VNĐ128,000) with mango passion fruit, lemon ginger, pear chrysanthemum, and lychee rose, like a wine tasting, but made it hipster. Light, fragrant, and refreshingly non-aggressive. Bonus points for the serving style: lined up on a colourful ludo board, turning our wait time into a surprisingly intense game of who-can-pretend-to-know-the-rules-first.

The first dish is tofu with spring onion sauce (VNĐ128,000). A dish that wins you over without trying too hard. Crispy on the outside, silky soft inside, the tofu soaks up the sweet spring onion sauce in every bite. The rich century egg and savoury pork floss add layers of flavour, familiar yet pleasantly surprising. The kind of dish you order out of curiosity, only to find yourself craving it long after the meal ends.

I love all kinds of tartare (who doesn't?), so I had high hopes for the Tiger Prawn Tartare (VNĐ158,000). Fresh tiger prawns tossed in tangy grapefruit and chili sate, balanced with creamy mayonnaise – a little bit of everything coming together in perfect harmony. Each bite with the crispy shrimp cracker feels like a gentle touch that wakes up your taste buds. This dish might look light and delicate, but to me, it's the true definition of comfort food.

A classic pairing unfolds: Corn & Tiger Prawn (VNĐ168,000). Golden grilled tiger prawns served with sweet corn and rich hollandaise sauce. The prawns were a touch on the dry side, but the buttery sauce and juicy corn helped tie everything together. A satisfying dish that could shine even brighter with just a little more tenderness.

Mushroom tartine (VNĐ138,000) is the last dish. If mushrooms could throw a party, this would be their way of showing off. Juicy, grilled mushrooms drenched in truffle sauce, sprinkled with parmesan, all resting on a thick slice of sourdough. The portion was huge, like someone forgot this was supposed to be an appetizer. Delicious? Absolutely. Arriving at the end of the meal left me feeling full and a little too heavy.

Cultra is not just a place to eat and drink, it's a whole experience wrapped in history, creativity, and a touch of rebellion. From handcrafted kombucha to playful takes on familiar flavours, every corner of this space feels like a bridge between old soul and new energy. Sure, not every dish was perfect, but there's a certain charm in the way Cultra dares to experiment and rewrite the rules.

Whether you're here to sip, snack, or simply soak in the atmosphere, Cultra makes you feel like you're part of something bigger: a quiet revolution happening behind those heritage walls. If you're the type who loves discovering hidden gems, this is the kind of place you'll want to keep coming back to, not just for the food, but for the stories they're brewing along the way. VNS

Cultra Taproom

Address: 30 Hàng Da Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

Price: from VNĐ120,000 - VNĐ258,000

Comment: fusion, nostalgic, artful, timeless, playful, creative