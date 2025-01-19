Madame Lam: turning food into enjoyable treats

By Hamy Nguyễn

I’m Vietnamese, and let me tell you, I’m very picky about where I eat—especially when it comes to Vietnamese restaurants. And when it’s time to bring my foreign friends along? Oh, the bar gets even higher. The place has to be classy, elegant, and exude sophistication. The dishes? They need to look like they belong in a food magazine—immaculate plating is non-negotiable. But most importantly, the flavours have to scream “Việt Nam!” while still being approachable for my friends’ tastes. After a lot of trial and error, I’ve found that Madame Lam fits the bill perfectly—it’s the rare spot that balances it all.

Walking into Madame Lam for the first time felt like stepping into a chic yet welcoming haven. The design blends art deco and Indochine styles with warm tones, delicate details, and just the right amount of sophistication. It’s refined without feeling stuffy—perfect for any occasion. The space exudes effortless elegance, and the food is so beautifully presented you almost don’t want to eat it. But once you do, you're hooked. What truly sets Madame Lam apart is how it expertly combines contemporary Vietnamese cuisine with deep respect for traditional flavours. No wonder it earned a spot in the Michelin Guide’s Michelin Selected 2023.

We went as a group of six, which gave us the perfect chance to sample a variety of dishes.

Beef rice noodles (VNĐ119,000), traditionally served in the morning until 10:30 am, was an early favourite. The broth, typically made with fermented shrimp paste, was rich in flavour but without the overpowering scent. The chef’s use of young beef instead of the usual cut made the meat incredibly tender and juicy. This small twist elevated the dish, giving it a fresh and delightful take—like a Vietnamese food plot twist.

Another standout was the pomelo salad with red dragonfruit and shrimp (VNĐ169,000), a signature dish that absolutely lives up to the hype. It was my first time trying red dragonfruit in a salad, and I was pleasantly surprised—who knew fruit could be this sophisticated? The juicy pomelo, sweet dragonfruit, and tender shrimp created a refreshing, almost-too-pretty-to-eat combination. The textures—crisp, smooth, and chewy—were like a symphony in every bite, while the dressing added the perfect zing. Light, flavourful, and visually stunning, it’s easy to see why this dish is a must-try.

The steamed beef with Tây Ninh vegetables, traditional seasoning sauce, and rice paper (VNĐ219,000) also deserves special mention. The tender, perfectly steamed beef paired beautifully with the fresh crunch of Tây Ninh vegetables, but the real star was the seasoning sauce. Balanced with salty, umami, and a touch of sweetness, it elevated the dish to another level. Wrapping it all in rice paper felt like creating your own little flavour-packed bundle.

Finally, the broken butterfly pea rice with pandan, grilled Iberico cheek, fried egg, and crab cake (VNĐ219,000) was an elevated take on classic Vietnamese street food. The vibrant rice, infused with butterfly pea and pandan, paired beautifully with tender grilled Iberico cheek and a rich fried egg. The crab cake added a delightful crunch and sweetness, transforming this familiar dish into a gourmet experience. It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia and luxury, offering a fresh twist on street food.

In the end, Madame Lam is a rare gem that manages to be fancy without feeling pretentious. Whether you're a local or playing tour guide for your foreign friends, it nails the balance between stunning presentation and unforgettable flavours. If you're after a spot that does Vietnamese cuisine with a cool, modern twist, this is the place to go. Madame Lam is a true standout that always delivers—every single time. — VNS

Madame Lam

Address: 10 Trần Ngọc Diện Street, Thảo Điền Ward, HCM City

Hotline: 070 322 6262

Price: from VNĐ39,000 – 690,000

Comment: fusion, nostalgic, comforting, elegant, nostalgic