A blend of Chinese and Korean flavours

by Ngô Minh

If you are a fan of both Chinese and Korean cuisine, Yeun Kyung Restaurant in Hà Nội offers the perfect fusion. Located across two vibrant districts in the city, Yeun Kyung has been serving delicious dishes since 2008.

The restaurant was founded by Yeo Oh Sook, an entrepreneur with a vision of introducing the distinctive flavours of traditional Chinese dishes, reimagined through the tastes of ancient Korean cuisine, to diners in Việt Nam. This unique approach has made Yeun Kyung a standout dining destination in the city.

I first heard about Yeun Kyung from a Korean friend, who enthusiastically described it as a place where one could explore the deep-rooted culinary connection between China and Korea.

He explained that many dishes commonly associated with Korea, such as Jajangmyeon (black sauce noodles) and Tangsuyuk (fried pork in sweet and sour sauce), actually originated in China. Over time, these dishes evolved to suit Korean palates, making them both familiar and unique.

Yeun Kyung’s branch in Keangnam Landmark 72 has a spacious and modern interior. It exudes a stylish yet warm atmosphere, making it suitable for family outings, corporate dinners, or casual gatherings.

The restaurant’s layout features wide spacing between tables, ensuring a comfortable dining experience. Additionally, private rooms of varying sizes are available for those seeking a more exclusive setting.

One of the highlights of Yeun Kyung’s menu is its backbone hangover soup. This dish stands out not only for its hearty, flavourful broth but also for its generous portions of thick, tender meat. The chewy texture of the meat, enhanced by the soy-based dipping sauce, elevates the dish to a culinary masterpiece. It’s no wonder this is one of the restaurant’s most popular items.

Another must-try dish is Jajangmyeon, a Korean favourite with Chinese roots. At Yeun Kyung, the noodles are perfectly chewy, and the rich black bean sauce has a distinctive depth of flavour. Pair this with Jjamppong (spicy seafood noodle soup), which features a robust broth packed with the umami of fresh seafood, and you have a meal that showcases the best of both culinary traditions.

For those seeking something more traditional, Samgyetang (chicken soup with ginseng) is an excellent choice. When served, the dish comes in a boiling ceramic pot filled with tender chicken, glutinous rice, mung beans, and aromatic ginseng. The ginseng adds a slightly sweet and bitter note, creating a dish that is not only delicious but also deeply nourishing. The harmonious blend of ingredients makes Samgyetang the perfect comfort food, especially on cooler days.

One of Yeun Kyung’s regulars is South Korean singer Joseph Kwon, who has lived in Việt Nam for many years. He frequently visits the restaurant and brings his Vietnamese friends along to share authentic Korean cuisine.

“You can taste a variety of Korean and Chinese dishes here, and the menu is so diverse that I always find it hard to decide what to eat,” he said.

“The portions are generous, the food comes out quickly, and the staff are incredibly friendly. There’s even a serving robot! Unlike many famous restaurants where service can be rude, Yeun Kyung combines great taste with exceptional service, making it a place I always return to.”

The restaurant’s innovative use of a serving robot is a charming addition to its already impressive customer service. It adds a modern touch while ensuring efficiency during busy hours, further enhancing the dining experience.

What sets Yeun Kyung apart is its ability to bridge two culinary powers while maintaining authenticity. Many of the dishes served here, such as Kimchi stew, Chueotang (loach soup), and the ever-popular Tangsuyuk, are steeped in history and tradition. Each dish is carefully prepared to highlight the delicate balance of flavours that define both Chinese and Korean cuisines.

Even lesser-known dishes, like Guljjamppong (spicy seafood noodles with oysters), showcase the restaurant’s dedication to offering variety and authenticity. These unique offerings allow diners to explore new flavours while enjoying familiar favourites.

Yeun Kyung Restaurant is not just about good food—it’s also about the overall experience. The cleanliness and attention to detail in the interior design create a welcoming environment. The staff are attentive and polite, ensuring every guest feels valued.

The prices are reasonable, with an average cost of VNĐ250,000 (around US$10) per person. Given the quality of the food, the generous portions, and the excellent service, Yeun Kyung offers exceptional value for money. VNS

Yeun Kyung Restaurant

Address: 2nd floor, Keangnam Landmark Tower, E6 Phạm Hùng, Mễ Trì, Nam Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội; S1, Vinhomes Skylake Phạm Hùng, Mỹ Đình 2, Nam Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội; and 4th Lotte Mall Tây Hồ, Phú Thượng, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội.

Comments: A place to enjoy Korean and Chinese food, various menus; neat and modern interior; friendly staff; reasonable price.