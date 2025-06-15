Daily curated lunch at La Table Hanoia

By Hamy Nguyễn

One busy lunchtime, unsure of what to eat, a colleague recommended we visit La Table Hanoia, which is conveniently located in the heart of the city. When we called to book a table, the attentive staff even asked if we preferred a private room for a more intimate experience. We decided to sit in the open, vibrant dining area to soak up the lively atmosphere instead.

Here, each lunch features its own unique 'Menu du jour' (VNĐ690,000++): remarkable for its daily freshness and the chef’s thoughtful curation. Every day, the menu features a carefully selected three-course meal, chosen from six diverse options.

This unique approach ensures variety and creativity, keeping the dining experience exciting for regular guests.

Even though the chef carefully crafts the menu selections, diners still have the freedom to choose their preferred dishes. This balance between expert guidance and personal choice means you never feel boxed in by a fixed menu, making each lunch both effortless and enjoyable.

But what truly elevates the experience is the restaurant’s elegant ambience. La Table Hanoia boasts a refined space adorned with exquisite lacquerware and a rich collection of artwork, creating an atmosphere that is both sophisticated and deeply artistic.

Every detail reflects the restaurant’s commitment to blending French dining with Vietnamese heritage, making each visit not just a meal, but a journey through culture and art.

The meal opens with a warm, silky chawanmushi, a Japanese-style steamed egg custard, cradling scallop and prawn, both gently sous-vide to preserve their delicate texture and natural sweetness. But what truly stays with me is the broth: not just any clear soup, but a true bún thang consommé.

As a Hanoian, I know how intricate and time-consuming this broth is: layers of sweetness drawn from simmered chicken, dried shiitake and aromatics, culminating in a depth of flavour that’s both elegant and soulful. The taste is rich yet refined, with a complexity that quietly unfolds.

Most striking is the scent of dried shrimp: it rises gently, wrapping around the seafood in a way that feels both unexpected and perfectly harmonious. A dish that surprises, then comforts, rooted in tradition and elevated by technique.

The next dish is a classic centrepiece: a premium Angus steak, carefully selected for its exceptional marbling and rich, buttery texture. Lightly seasoned with just a pinch of salt to keep the beef’s natural flavour front and centre, it’s cooked to a perfect medium-rare: tender, juicy and downright delicious.

Paired with a luscious red wine sauce, this dish arrives with La Table Hanoia’s signature artistic flair: colours and textures dancing on the plate. And then there’s the mashed olives, quietly stealing the spotlight with their creamy, briny goodness that gives the whole dish a fun, unexpected twist. It’s a playful balance of classic and creative, celebrating top-quality beef with a cheeky little surprise.

To wrap things up with a playful pop, the dessert pairs a luscious mango mousse, so smooth and sunny it’s like a tropical holiday in every bite, with a zesty strawberry sorbet that’s as refreshing as a cool breeze on a hot day.

It’s a flavour combo that dances on your tongue: creamy meets tangy, sweet meets bright. The mango hangs out with the strawberry like best friends crashing a summer party. Light, fun and totally irresistible – this dessert knows how to keep things fresh and fabulous until the very last spoonful.

La Table Hanoia’s ‘Menu du jour’ is more than just a meal, it’s a daily celebration of fresh ingredients, thoughtful craftsmanship and artistic expression. Whether you’re seeking a refined midday escape or a flavourful adventure rooted in both French technique and Vietnamese tradition, this is the place where every lunch feels thoughtfully curated just for you.

Step in, take a seat and let the chef surprise you, one unforgettable dish at a time. VNS

-------------

La Table Hanoia

Address: 12 Lý Đạo Thành Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

Price: From VNĐ250,000–1,600,000

Comment: Artistic, refined, sophisticated, intimate, luxurious