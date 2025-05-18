Today With You: Tomorrow With Cravings

By Hamy Nguyễn

Some meals hit differently. They don’t just fill you up, they stick with you. They’re the kind of meals you’ll crave the next day, when you’re mindlessly scrolling through your phone and your stomach remembers the last time you ate something so good you actually felt a little bit of joy.

Today With You is one of those places. It’s not just about food; it’s about creating a food experience that lingers in your mind, and trust me, it’ll make your tomorrow a little hungrier.

As someone who seriously loves pasta, when I heard people rave about Today With You, I couldn’t resist. But there was one thing that made me pause: Korean pasta. I mean, pasta is Italian, right? The curiosity won over my scepticism, and I had to give it a try.

Let me describe the entrance: it’s far from your ordinary door. Today With You welcomes you with a wooden door, framed like an antique piece of art, exuding an old-world charm. Upon opening it, you are immediately greeted by the inviting aroma of freshly fried dishes.

As you step inside, the space unfolds with a cosy, minimalistic design that strikes a balance between sophistication and warmth. The atmosphere exudes a calm, refined yet welcoming feeling, setting the stage for a memorable dining experience as the enticing scent of food fills the air.

But let’s get to what really matters: the food.

First on the list is the caprese (VNĐ195,000), a perfect example of how simplicity can shine. With mozzarella, fresh basil pesto and tomatoes, it may sound basic, but the execution sets it apart. The tomatoes are so fresh, each bite bursts with farm-fresh flavour. The creamy mozzarella and well-balanced basil pesto add a herbal punch, while the olive oil ties it all together, turning a simple dish into something indulgent. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the simplest things are the best.

Next up is the ragu pasta (VNĐ450,000). This is the signature dish that will make you stop and pay attention. The ragu sauce is rich and saucy without being overwhelming, but the real highlight here is the steak. I highly recommend ordering it medium rare or medium to get the full effect of the juicy tenderness in each bite.

It’s one of those dishes that doesn’t need any extra bells and whistles; it’s just perfectly balanced, satisfying, and bursting with flavour.

For those who enjoy a bit of spice, the spicy vongole pasta (VNĐ310,000) is a must-try. There’s nothing too fancy about this pasta, but that’s what makes it so great. It’s comforting in its simplicity, with the right amount of spice and a nice balance between the clams and the pasta. The portion size is generous, and it truly surprised me on that day.

Last but certainly not least is the chorizo pizza (VNĐ290,000). This pizza is indulgence at its finest. What sets it apart is the rich, bold flavours that perfectly suit the Asian palate. The chorizo delivers a punch of savoury goodness, beautifully paired with the rich tomato sauce and melty mozzarella. The chilli adds just the right amount of heat, making each bite more exciting without overwhelming the taste buds.

After sampling the menu, I now understand the true distinction between Korean and Italian pasta. While Italian pasta is grounded in tradition, with a focus on fresh, simple ingredients, Korean pasta takes a more adventurous approach. It’s bolder, with a flair for mixing things up while still respecting the classics.

Both are delicious, but Today With You proves that Korean pasta has found its own voice in a way that’s both innovative and satisfying.

So, whether you’re a die-hard fan of Italian cuisine or someone looking for something new, one thing is certain: Today With You offers a dining experience that will leave you craving more. It’s a place where comfort meets creativity, and tomorrow, you’ll definitely be thinking about what you had today. VNS

—

Today With You

Address: 99 Thảo Điền, Thảo Điền Ward, Thủ Đức, HCM City

Price: from VNĐ50,000 to 450,000

Overview: Comforting, cosy, flavourful, satisfying, with a delicious twist