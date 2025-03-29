A taste of Japan on Hà Nội’s pavement

By Lê Hương & Minh Anh

In the bustling streets of Hà Nội, where ancient architecture meets modern life, there is a unique little corner offering a taste of Japan.

Nestled by the breezy West Lake, Yatai Ramen—a food cart serving traditional Japanese ramen noodles—has captured the hearts and appetites of young Hanoians.

This modest vendor has become a favourite spot for both locals and tourists, drawing long queues of eager customers, all waiting to savour a taste of Japan in the capital.

The atmosphere is made even more enchanting by the soft background music from Studio Ghibli anime films, evoking the feel of a quaint Japanese eatery.

People don’t seem to mind the wait.

In fact, they appear to relish it, as the steaming bowls of ramen are well worth the anticipation. Whether you’re a student or a food enthusiast, the affordable prices make this delightful experience accessible to all.

A basic bowl of ramen at Yatai Ramen costs just VNĐ59,000 (about US$2.30), a price point that especially appeals to Hà Nội’s youthful crowd.

Each bowl comes topped with an assortment of savoury ingredients such as tender pork, fresh corn, wood ear mushrooms, grilled fish, and leaf mustard.

Owner Hoàng Thị Linh, who founded the food cart, shares her thoughts with Việt Nam News: “When we decided to open the stall on the pavement, we had to consider external factors like security and hygiene.”

“Our goal was to give customers the same experience they might have in Japan, with the feel of an open kitchen. The flavour may not be exactly the same as authentic Japanese ramen, but we’ve made adjustments to suit Vietnamese tastes.”

Linh says that she and her team aim to maintain the spirit of a Yatai—a mobile, affordable, and convenient dining experience, just like the street vendors commonly found in Japan.

To ensure quality, the shop offers four types of broth, each made from boiling bones and various soy-based products. Some spices are imported directly from Japan to maintain authenticity, enhancing the flavours and offering a more genuine experience.

Despite the cart’s popularity, enjoying Yatai Ramen does come with a challenge: the wait.

“I’ve been waiting for at least 20 minutes,” says customer Hoàng Yến. “But I believe it’s definitely worth it.”

In fact, the queues have become part of the charm, adding to the sense of anticipation.

Nguyễn Thị Lan, another customer, has travelled 10km to reach the food stall and is lucky to get a table right away.

“We only waited 15 minutes for our food,” she says with a smile. “There was a long line when we arrived, but the food came quickly.”

Linh acknowledges the challenge of managing high demand with a small kitchen.

“We’re lucky to have such supportive customers,” she says. “Many of them wait 30 to 40 minutes, and we’re grateful for their patience. We’ve received a lot of positive feedback, and many people come back regularly.”

As word spreads, the stall has grown even busier. Customers are often advised to arrive early to avoid disappointment, as the shop frequently sells out long before closing time.

While the food is the main attraction, some visitors, like Nguyễn Công Thành, find the atmosphere equally appealing.

“I come here for the food, not so much for the vibe,” he admits. “But I do appreciate the beautiful West Lake pavement. The small, humble shop really feels like a Japanese eatery, and I like it a lot.”

Lan, too, is impressed with the ambience.

“It has the same vibe as a Yatai in Japan—a small outdoor shop where you can enjoy your meal while feeling the open air,” she says.

“There’s nothing quite like this in Hà Nội, so I have to come and give it a try. The noodles taste fantastic, and I’m really happy with the experience.”

Yatai Ramen has become a beloved spot for those looking to enjoy Japanese ramen in Hà Nội. It offers not just a delicious meal, but also a glimpse into Japanese street food culture—right on the pavement by West Lake.

Whether you’re craving a late-night snack or exploring new culinary experiences, Yatai Ramen provides a delightful escape. For many, it’s not just about the food—it’s about the atmosphere, the people, and the unforgettable joy of enjoying a hot bowl of ramen under the Hà Nội night sky. — VNS