by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

It's that time of year when you seem to have at least two year-end parties every weekend. Besides your company’s party, there’s your partner's company party, your kids' class party, and your yoga, dance, swimming, or running club parties. The more social activities you take on, the more you're expected to participate.

At some point, you may feel that the time and cardio burned in your workout sessions can’t compete with the amount of calories consumed over a week or two of parties. Evaluating their order of importance might give your stomach some room to save and your wallet some relief.

As a parent, I like to accompany my kids to their social outings, but when they say, "No, thank you," I step back to let them enjoy their time with friends—who, at this point in life, may occupy more of their time than family.

"Mum, I don't want you to go," my daughter said before her class trip. She further explained that she didn’t want me to feel awkward in a group of young mothers who are at least 10 years younger than me. She would be busy playing with her friends and wouldn’t have time to take care of me.

This time in their lives can be very influential. When kids experience positive activities, it leaves a long-lasting impact on their perspective. I aim to talk to them, hear their thoughts, and share in their joys or discomforts—but without being intrusive to the point where they feel their freedom is affected.

The parents in this class are very attentive to their kids' activities. There’s always someone taking care of things like choosing the right place or ordering food. This time, we visited Chill Garden Homestay, a location with a youthful vibe that we all loved. Right next door is another joint called Chill Resort, which caters to a different group of customers.

The homestay has a few big halls, where groups of five can sleep together. For our kids, this was a perfect opportunity to stay up all night and chat. Having their close-knit group from school stay together overnight in a cosy home met their needs perfectly.

The property has a big yard for games and six large white houses, which can host up to 30 people at a time. Conveniently located about an hour from Hà Nội, the homestay makes for a great weekend getaway for small families with grandparents. It also features an 80-square-metre pool, which was too cold for swimming when we visited but looks inviting for a future visit.

Other facilities include fishing equipment, kayaking, billiards, and, last but not least, karaoke rooms.

The house staff prepared our BBQ, arranging meats and vegetables on trays. Since only two or three staff members were on duty, they would come to roast the meat and then leave, allowing us to enjoy the food and stay up as long as we wanted. This arrangement was convenient for everyone—our food was ready, the fire was extinguished after the BBQ, and there was no risk of fire hazards or excessive charcoal use.

The kids had their own table and preferred to sit with each other. Meanwhile, the parents stayed with their teacher, whom we found to be very dedicated. She was graceful enough that the children weren’t afraid of her, but strict enough to maintain order. As a maths teacher, her logical and rational approach helps guide the kids through their most turbulent times.

Before the meal, I took the opportunity to get to know the children and their interests. During the meal, we came to understand some of the challenges the teacher faces. Sharing food over a hot pot led us to discuss our health issues, as certain foods—like tofu—are advised against for people with specific conditions.

Teachers, like my child’s, often develop chronic issues from their careers. For example, frequent speaking and inhaling chalk dust can lead to health problems.

“Don’t you use PowerPoint slides or marker boards now?” we asked.

“We can all prepare slides,” she said. “But slides appear too quickly on the screen, and the children capture nothing from them. There’s nothing like writing on the board. When students follow our handwriting, they stay engaged. The way we write and present the lesson hooks their attention much more effectively.”

After half a day in class, a teacher’s hands might be coated in chalk dust, and they could breathe in a significant amount of it. Yet, they’re willing to endure this to ensure students learn what they need to know.

There’s always a special bond between teachers, parents and students. At times, teachers and parents play the roles of good cop and bad cop to steer children in the right direction and ensure they don’t stray too far. — VNS