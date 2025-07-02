South Korea's Financial News to open office in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng on Wednesday presented a license for the establishment of a permanent office in Việt Nam to Financial News, making it the fourth news agency from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to open a bureau in the country.

Speaking at the granting ceremony held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Hang expressed her delight at the opening of Financial News’ permanent office in Việt Nam. She noted that the agency is now the 30th member of the foreign press corps in the country, reflecting the robust and comprehensive development of Việt Nam–RoK relations across key fields such as economy, politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchange.

She also highlighted the important role the Korean media has played in fostering mutual understanding between the two nations, thereby contributing positively to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

She added that Việt Nam is undergoing a period of dynamic transformation toward a prosperous future. This offers Korean journalists an opportunity to convey messages of friendship, cooperation, and cohesion between the two peoples.

The diplomat reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to always supporting foreign correspondents, particularly those from the RoK, to ensure they are well-equipped to perform their duties in Vietnam.

Chief representative and resident correspondent of Financial News in Việt Nam Kim Kwan Woong thanked the Vietnamese Government and the MoFA for facilitating the newspaper’s official operations in Việt Nam.

He affirmed that as a comprehensive media outlet in the RoK, Financial News will make every effort to strengthen Vietnam–RoK ties and bring the two countries closer together. — VNA/VNS