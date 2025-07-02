HCM City launches campaign for traffic violations in buses, coaches

HCM CITY - The Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Department has launched an intensive city-wide campaign to tackle dangerous and illegal practices by bus and coach operators, aiming to enhance road safety and curb accidents.

The safety drive, which began on July 1, focuses on critical traffic corridors, including national highways and the city's main gateways. Officers are targeting a slate of common violations that put passengers and other motorists at risk.

On the afternoon of July 1, a traffic police team from the Rạch Chiếc Traffic Police Station in Thủ Đức Ward—under the Ho Chi Minh City Traffic Police Department—conducted patrols and established checkpoints along National Highway 1 to address traffic violations.

During the operation, dozens of coaches and buses were stopped for inspection. Officers checked driver’s licences, vehicle registration documents, dashboard camera systems, and passenger counts.

Traffic police officers also conducted alcohol and drug tests on drivers and transport staff.

The majority of drivers were found to be in compliance with traffic regulations. However, several violations were detected, including failure to display the driver's identification card and instances of drivers using another person’s ID while operating commercial freight vehicles.

Phan Văn Thịnh, a driver with Phương Trang FutaBusLines Passenger Car Corporation, welcomed the checks, saying they “raise awareness among drivers and contribute to improved road safety”.

In addition to inspection and enforcement, HCM City’s traffic police have also strengthened the dissemination of the importance of following traffic laws.

Since the beginning of the year, HCM City’s traffic police have recorded more than 6,800 violations from coaches, revoked 164 driving licences and temporarily impounded 52 vehicles.

During this peak period, the police will increase patrols and monitoring of passenger transports, using surveillance cameras and plainclothes officers to document offences. VNS