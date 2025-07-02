Politics & Law
Home Society

Hà Nội Traffic Police inspect ‘train street’, warn residents and tourists over safety violations

July 02, 2025 - 12:38
Hà Nội Traffic Police conduct inspections at ‘train street’, issue warnings and guide tourists away from the tracks.
Traffic police officers reminded tourists to leave the railway corridor area. VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — The Traffic Police Force under the Hà Nội City Police conducted inspections along the railway corridor running through Phùng Hưng, Trần Phú, and Lê Duẩn streets in Cửa Nam Ward, reminding residents and tourists to leave the area.

The police urged residents not to operate businesses within the railway safety zone and advised the public against gathering, taking photos, or drinking coffee near the tracks to ensure safety.

In cases of deliberate violations, authorities will issue official reports and require written commitments to prevent repeat offences, aiming to avoid serious accidents. — VNS

Shops operating within the railway safety zone on Phùng Hưng Street, Cửa Nam Ward.
Traffic police advised tourists to leave the railway corridor area.
Officers and soldiers of Traffic Police Team No. 1 reminded business owners in the "Train Street Café" area not to allow tourists to gather here.
Visitors continue to gather to take photos and check in at the “Train Street Coffee” area, posing numerous potential dangers for accidents.
Traffic police officers remind tourists to leave the railway corridor area.
The inspection and handling work will be maintained regularly before the train operating times, especially during peak tourist seasons, to ensure traffic safety
Officers and soldiers from Traffic Police Team No. 2 remind tourists not to gather and drink water in the railway corridor area.

