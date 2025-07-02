Hà Nội Traffic Police inspect ‘train street’, warn residents and tourists over safety violations

HÀ NỘI — The Traffic Police Force under the Hà Nội City Police conducted inspections along the railway corridor running through Phùng Hưng, Trần Phú, and Lê Duẩn streets in Cửa Nam Ward, reminding residents and tourists to leave the area.

The police urged residents not to operate businesses within the railway safety zone and advised the public against gathering, taking photos, or drinking coffee near the tracks to ensure safety.

In cases of deliberate violations, authorities will issue official reports and require written commitments to prevent repeat offences, aiming to avoid serious accidents. — VNS