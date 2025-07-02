Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Indian PM says sharing Buddha’s relics with VN becomes cultural phenomenon

July 02, 2025 - 08:01
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the sharing of the Buddha’s relics has underscored the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual ties between India and Việt Nam, fostering a greater appreciation of India’s rich heritage.
Thousands of people and Buddhists attend the procession of Sakyamuni Buddha's relics to Tam Chuc Pagoda. — VNA/VNS Photo Đại Nghĩa

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that the initiative to share the holy relics of the Buddha with Việt Nam has sparked a profound cultural and spiritual phenomenon, drawing more than 15 million pilgrims to nine different sites across Việt Nam.

According to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in New Delhi, during the 123rd edition of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said “Can you imagine that in Việt Nam – a country of around 100 million people, over 15 million have paid homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha? The images and videos I’ve seen on social media truly reflect the boundless nature of devotion. Rain or shine, young children, the elderly, people with disabilities, everyone stood in long queues for hours to express their reverence. The people’s deep sense of respect for this spiritual journey led the Vietnamese Government to request a 12-day extension for the enshrinement of the relics, a request India gladly accepted.”

The Prime Minister also said that the event had grown into a nationwide festival in Việt Nam, underlining the far-reaching influence of India’s cultural heritage on the international stage.

He said that the sharing of the Buddha’s relics has underscored the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual ties between India and Việt Nam, fostering a greater appreciation of India’s rich heritage.

The act of sharing Buddha’s relics with countries such as Việt Nam, Thailand and Mongolia, he said, demonstrates the unifying power of Buddhism in connecting civilisations and nations.

He also encouraged Indian citizens to visit Buddhist heritage sites within their own states, highlighting the profound spiritual and cultural enrichment such journeys can offer. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Skills for the digital age

In Hà Nội, efforts to promote digital literacy are bridging generations. At a primary school in the rural district of Đông Anh, students are diving into robotics and codes through hands-on classes, building animated robots. Meanwhile, in Cầu Giấy District, elderly residents are learning to use smartphones and AI applications for everyday activities like communication, shopping, and entertainment. These initiatives show how both young and old are being empowered to thrive in the digital era.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom