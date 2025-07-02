Indian PM says sharing Buddha’s relics with VN becomes cultural phenomenon

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that the initiative to share the holy relics of the Buddha with Việt Nam has sparked a profound cultural and spiritual phenomenon, drawing more than 15 million pilgrims to nine different sites across Việt Nam.

According to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in New Delhi, during the 123rd edition of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said “Can you imagine that in Việt Nam – a country of around 100 million people, over 15 million have paid homage to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha? The images and videos I’ve seen on social media truly reflect the boundless nature of devotion. Rain or shine, young children, the elderly, people with disabilities, everyone stood in long queues for hours to express their reverence. The people’s deep sense of respect for this spiritual journey led the Vietnamese Government to request a 12-day extension for the enshrinement of the relics, a request India gladly accepted.”

The Prime Minister also said that the event had grown into a nationwide festival in Việt Nam, underlining the far-reaching influence of India’s cultural heritage on the international stage.

He said that the sharing of the Buddha’s relics has underscored the deep-rooted cultural and spiritual ties between India and Việt Nam, fostering a greater appreciation of India’s rich heritage.

The act of sharing Buddha’s relics with countries such as Việt Nam, Thailand and Mongolia, he said, demonstrates the unifying power of Buddhism in connecting civilisations and nations.

He also encouraged Indian citizens to visit Buddhist heritage sites within their own states, highlighting the profound spiritual and cultural enrichment such journeys can offer. — VNS