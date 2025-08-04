National day holiday to last four days

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s National Day holiday, the final holiday of 2025, will last four days, from August 30 to September 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced.

Specifically, civil servants and public employees will have time off from Saturday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 2, including two days for the official holiday and two regular weekend days.

State agencies are required to arrange on-duty staff to ensure continued public services and to handle any unexpected matters. For those organisations that do not follow a fixed weekend schedule, holiday leave should be arranged in accordance with their specific operational plans.

Private sector employers are responsible for deciding their workers' National Day holiday schedule, but they must notify employees at least 30 days in advance. For workers outside the administrative sector, such as those in private enterprises and non-governmental organisations, employers may choose either Monday (September 1) or Wednesday (September 3) as the additional day off, alongside the official holiday on Tuesday, September 2, depending on production and business needs.

The ministry encourages private employers to adopt the same holiday schedule as public sector workers to promote uniformity.

Authorities at all levels are also urged to prepare and implement practical plans to support economic and social activities during the break. These efforts should aim to stabilise supply and demand, maintain price and market stability, promote production and business activity and contribute to overall economic growth.

The Government emphasised the importance of efficient use of resources and cost-saving measures to help meet the objectives for 2025, a pivotal year for accelerating progress toward the country’s five-year development goals and laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth in the years ahead. — VNS