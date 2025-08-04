Quảng Ninh to build US$13.4 mil public park in Tuần Châu Ward

QUẢNG NINH – Quảng Ninh Province has approved investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model in a public park project in Tuần Châu Ward that covers over 355,700sq.m with total investment capital of VNĐ350 billion (US$13.7 million).

The project was proposed by Vingroup Corporation JSC.

The park will be located along a 10-lane road, adjacent to the Hải Phòng – Hạ Long Expressway interchange.

The park will create a high-quality public space, increase urban green areas, protect the ecological environment and improve residents’ quality of life.

At the same time, the project also promotes the development of tourism, services, green and smart urban areas, and sustainable development.

It is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of land allocation.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment will guide investors on land-related procedures, including land acquisition, land use conversion, allocation, leasing and on-site handover.

They will also oversee environmental conditions and provide guidance on managing and disposing of excess soil and waste during construction.

The People’s Committee of Tuần Châu Ward will coordinate with relevant departments and investors to solve difficulties and obstacles during the project implementation.

Once the park is completed and handed over, the ward will assign it to the management unit to operate and maintain for community use. – VNS