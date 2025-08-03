Deputy PM inspects flood consequence settlement in northern province

SƠN LA — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long on Sunday visited Sơn La Province to assess damage and recovery efforts following severe floods and landslides that struck the northern mountainous locality over the past few days.

From July 21-27, Typhoon No. 3-triggered circulation and a tropical convergence zone dumped heavy rain across northern Việt Nam, sparking flash floods, landslides, and ground subsidence in Sơn La.

A second downpour from July 31 to August 1, coupled with surging Ma river levels, driven by upstream downpours in Điện Biên Province and water discharges from Mường Luân 1+2 and Sông Mã 3 hydropower plants, triggered further flooding and landslides across 12 riverside communes.

The disasters left five dead, one missing, and four injured, with all injured now in stable condition, officials said.

Deputy PM Long urged the provincial authorities to prioritise aid for the victims’ families, focusing on restoring livelihoods and ensuring stable resettlement.

He also called for stronger guidance at the commune and ward levels to track weather patterns and adopt proactive measures to curb future losses.

On the occasion, he presented 96 relief packages to households in Chiềng Sơ and Huổi Một communes.

The Military Region 2 Command donated two tonnes of dried food to victims, while the provincial Party Committee, People’s Committee, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee also delivered aid to affected villages. — VNA/VNS