Khánh Hòa to launch climate change adaptation project in 2026

KHÁNH HÒA — The south-central province of Khánh Hòa will implement a climate change adaptation project in January 2026, focusing on drought prevention, erosion control and flood mitigation.

Phạm Minh Tân, director of the provincial Project Management Board, said that the project is funded through a loan from the French Development Agency (AFD), approved by the Prime Minister in 2024.

It will be implemented from 2024 to 2027 across the communes of Ninh Sơn, Ninh Phước and Thuận Nam, with the total investment is nearly VNĐ950 million (over US$36,000), including VNĐ689 billion from the AFD.

It will install a water transfer pipeline from Sông Than Reservoir in Ninh Sơn Commune to Lanh Ra Reservoir in Ninh Phước Commune, with a capacity of over 80 million cubic metres.

The project will provide irrigation water for more than 3,000ha of farmland, as well as increase water supply for upstream areas of the Tà Ranh and Bầu Zôn reservoirs in Ninh Phước Commune, spanning approximately 1,500ha.

Additionally, it will also provide water supply to meet the water needs of local residents, industrial operations, and tourism services in the province's southern areas.

The province has met the AFD’s requirements on environmental and social management, dam safety, and resettlement plan, thereby contractor bidding and project operation will be submitted to AFD for review by September 2025 before final approval of the People’s Committee.

Trịnh Minh Hoàng, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, noted that the project aims to optimise water usage and regulate water between basins to meet irrigation needs in the southern region.

It also enhances the province’s resilience and adaptability to climate change, while strengthening drought prevention and control.

Trần Quốc Nam, chairman of the People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province, has instructed relevant departments to develop a detailed plan to ensure the timely implementation.

Climate change and extreme weather pose significant risks to Việt Nam, particularly in Central Highlands and South Central coast areas.

Floods during the rainy season and severe droughts during the dry season are harming agriculture, water resources, and local livelihoods. — VNS