Home Life & Style

Independence festival to light up National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism

August 25, 2025 - 10:46
Around 50 stalls will introduce specialties of the northern mountainous region, from forest vegetables and smoked meats to sticky rice, herbal liquors, and handmade brocades.
Dao ethnic people in Thanh Hoá Province perform folk dance. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI —  A vibrant programme of cultural and artistic activities will take place at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Đoài Phương Commune, Hà Nội from August 30 to September 2 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Under the theme “Independence Festival,” the event will bring together about 200 artisans and members of ethnic minority communities across the country.

The highlight will be a reenactment of the highland market space “Independence Festival,” recreating the festive atmosphere of the early days of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam in 1945. Around 50 stalls will introduce specialties of the northern mountainous region, from forest vegetables and smoked meats to sticky rice, herbal liquors, and handmade brocades. Visitors have a chance to enjoy traditional cuisine such as thắng cố (horse meat stew), roasted pork and duck, and colourful sticky rice.

Cultural experiences will include lion dances to mark Independence Day, folk singing and dancing, weaving demonstrations, and introductions to ethnic culinary traditions such as brewing corn liquor and making five-colour sticky rice. Traditional games will also be available for visitors to join.

In addition, the village will showcase ethnic rituals and festivals such as the Mường people’s flower festival, the Nùng ethnic group’s cai tào ritual to confer titles on shamans, and the Thái people’s new rice festival. A photo exhibition Colours of the Highlands and performances of the Nùng lion dance recognised as national intangible cultural heritage will add to the festive atmosphere.

According to the management board, the programme aims to honour and promote the cultural identities of Việt Nam's 54 ethnic groups, inspire national pride, and provide meaningful experiences for visitors during the holiday.

The village will offer free admission from September 1–3 to mark the 80th National Day. — VNA/VNS

tourism culture Independence Day

