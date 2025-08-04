Air Force gets ready for National Day celebration with aerial displays

BẮC NINH — The roar of Yak-130 jets echoes daily across Kép Airfield in Lạng Giang Commune, Bắc Ninh Province, as Việt Nam's Air Force launches an intensive training campaign in preparation for one of the country’s most significant events of the year: an aerial performance celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2.

At the airfield, pilots, technicians and logistics crews are operating at full capacity to meet the highest standards of safety, precision and aerial artistry, especially within the restricted airspace over the capital of Hà Nội.

Since July 24, eight Yak-130 aircraft from the Air Force Officer Training School's Regiment 940 have been redeployed from Phù Cát Airbase in Gia Lai Province to Kép Airfield for the mission. Six of them will perform in the official demonstration, while two remain on standby.

This is a peak training period for the Vietnamese Air Defence – Air Force, with SU-30MK2, Yak-130 and L-39NG advanced combat aircraft being used for formation flying, flyover rehearsals and parade coordination over Hà Nội. The display promises a striking fusion of aerial skill and the unshakable discipline of Vietnamese airmen.

Upon arrival at Kép Airfield, each Yak-130 undergoes rigorous technical inspections. Every component, from engines, flight control systems and radio to navigation devices is meticulously checked by the regiment’s technical crews in coordination with local airbase teams before, during and after each sortie.

On the morning of July 30, the airport came alive at dawn with the thunder of Yak-130 engines as pilots prepared for demonstration flights. Officers, instructors and professional servicemen hurried to inspect flight suits, safety gear and every detail of their aircraft. All pre-flight routines were carried out with utmost precision and adherence to protocol.

“This mission is both an honour and a major challenge for our logistics and technical divisions,” said Trần Văn Ban, head of Technical Logistics at Regiment 940.

“We have to ensure that personnel, equipment and aircraft are always fully ready. From pre-relocation checks to in-depth technical training and multi-hour safety prep before every flight, everything must be carefully calculated to eliminate error.”

Thanks to these thorough preparations, the Yak-130s remain in top condition for each performance. Before every sortie, technicians converge on the tarmac to fine-tune instruments, such as tightening bolts, cleaning canopies, calibrating navigation systems and testing flight controls and communication links. Even the slightest irregularity is immediately recorded and addressed, ensuring pilots can fly with full confidence.

First Lieutenant Nguyễn Văn Tâm, instructor with Regiment 940's Squadron 1, noted that the parade-style flying demands flawless precision in speed, altitude, spacing and coordination.

“The pressure is immense. We train our minds and bodies, follow all protocols and maintain top focus and fitness before each flight,” he said.

Pre-flight procedures include pilot health assessments, inspection of flight suits and protective equipment, and detailed aircraft checks involving the pilots and their technical teams. Every system, from navigation and control mechanisms to emergency ejection systems, must pass strict standards before takeoff.

Regiment 940 Deputy Political Commissar Lieutenant Colonel Hà Đăng Lượng described the upcoming mission as the largest and most technically complex the unit has ever undertaken.

“Everything must be synchronised. We’re flying tightly coordinated formations in unpredictable airspace and weather conditions. Everyone involved must strictly adhere to procedures. There is zero room for error,” he said.

He added that the regiment had prepared a comprehensive support plan, from rest schedules and nutrition boosts to psychological care for pilots.

“All military officers fully understand the honour and responsibility they bear. Each flight is a demonstration of discipline, pride and the spirit of the Việt Nam Air Force,” he said.

Regiment 940 Commander Colonel Nguyễn Văn Sơn said that the unit had successfully conducted formation training with six Yak-130s in a symmetrical triangle configuration over Phù Cát Airbase as early as June.

At Kép, the regiment has since performed seven flawless runs over a mock review stand, ensuring safety throughout.

Following each flight, aircraft undergo immediate maintenance and technical inspections to keep them ready for the next mission.

The Yak-130 is a versatile twin-seat training aircraft measuring 11.49 metres in length with a 9.84-metre wingspan. Equipped with two engines producing 2,500 horsepower each, it has a maximum takeoff weight of 10,290kg and nine weapon hardpoints capable of carrying up to 3,000kg of ordnance.

The Yak-130 reaches speeds up to 1,060kph and can fly at altitudes of 12,500 metres, making it suitable not only for training but also light combat, reconnaissance and mid-range strike roles.

Co-developed by Russia’s Yakovlev Design Bureau and Italy’s Alenia Aermacchi, the Yak-130 offers a compact, multi-role solution with low operating costs.

Since 2021, Regiment 940 under the Air Force Officer Training School has been operating and mastering the Yak-130. By now, all pilots, instructors and technical personnel have become fully proficient with the aircraft.

In 2022, the regiment successfully completed three live-fire and bomb-dropping exercises with the Yak-130, confirming its capability to train and deploy this advanced platform effectively. — VNS