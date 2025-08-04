Việt Nam expects more substantive, effective ties with Arab League: President

CAIRO — State President Lương Cường led a high-ranking delegation to the Arab League (AL) headquarters in Cairo on Monday, underscoring Việt Nam’s wish to foster more substantive and effective ties with the AL and all of its member states, most of whom are long-standing friends and key economic partners.

Meeting with AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit right after the Vietnamese flag hoisting ceremony at the AL headquarters, President Cường praised the AL’s active role in promoting peace, stability, and development across the Middle East, Africa, and the world. He expressed confidence that the AL will continue to achieve greater successes in building a united, prosperous, and dynamic community across various sectors.

To build on the cordial relations, he called for enhanced political and diplomatic engagement to deepen trust and mutual understanding between Việt Nam and AL member states. He urged both parties to actively implement the existing cooperation agreements, a focus of which is the memorandum of understanding between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the AL Secretariat.

The Vietnamese leader also pushed for closer consultation and mutual support at multilateral forums, notably the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Agreeing with the AL Secretary-General’s proposal to boost cooperation between the AL and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he underlined Việt Nam’s readiness to serve as a bridge to connect the two sides.

Gheit, in response, highlighted the historic significance of the first visit by a Vietnamese State leader, which reflects Việt Nam’s high regard for the AL and the enduring bonds between the Vietnamese and Arab peoples. He said the Arab countries highly anticipated President Cường's keynote policy speech during the visit.

He noted that since the 1950s, Egypt and other Arab nations, including himself, had closely followed Việt Nam’s monumental struggle for independence, viewing it as an inspiring model for their national liberation movements.

The host described Việt Nam’s fight for independence as a proud chapter not only in its history but also fraternal nations worldwide. He lauded Việt Nam’s remarkable development achievements in recent decades while expressing his admiration for late President Hồ Chí Minh, who had surmounted countless difficulties to seek a path forward for the Vietnamese people.

The AL and its member states value their comprehensive cooperation with Việt Nam, he said, expressing gratitude for Việt Nam’s balanced stance on international issues in line with international law and the UN Charter, including its support for the just cause of the Palestinian people.

The Secretary-General affirmed that, to the best of his ability, he will strive to advance ties between Việt Nam and the AL, as well as its 22 member states. — VNA/VNS