Top legislator urges Thạnh Xuân Commune to harness advantages for sustainable development

CẦN THƠ — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on Monday called on Thạnh Xuân Commune in Cần Thơ City to leverage its geographic advantage for sustainable economic development, with a strong focus on ecological and smart agriculture integrated with services and tourism.

He made the remarks while attending and delivering a keynote speech at the first Party Congress of Thạnh Xuân Commune for the 2025–2030 term.

According to reports presented at the congress, Thạnh Xuân Commune now includes the former Rạch Gòi Town, Thạnh Xuân Commune and Tân Phú Thạnh Commune (previously part of Hậu Giang Province). The area enjoys a strategic location connected by National Highways 1A, 61 and 61C as well as inter-commune roads and regional beltways, and lies close to downtown Cần Thơ.

The commune’s socio-economic performance has shown strong progress over the past five years. Its total budget revenue during this period reached VNĐ154.5 billion (US$5.9 million), including over VNĐ21 billion ($800,000) in domestic revenue, exceeding targets by 116 per cent.

In the first half of 2025 alone, revenue surpassed VNĐ43 billion ($1.6 million).

The poverty rate has fallen to just 0.8 per cent, with only 10 households currently classified as poor. People's living standards have steadily improved, while national defence, public security and social order have remained stable.

Looking ahead, the commune’s Party Committee has set ambitious goals for 2030, including raising domestic revenue to VNĐ28 billion ($1.1 million) and total production value to nearly VNĐ 29.8 trillion ($1.1 billion).

The poverty rate is expected to decline by 1–1.5 per cent annually, according to the 2025–2030 multidimensional poverty standard. More than 79 per cent of the local workforce is set to receive training, and employment targets are to be met in full each year. Access to clean water is projected to exceed 80 per cent, while 95 per cent of household waste is expected to be collected and treated.

Addressing the congress, Mẫn commended the efforts made by the Party organisations of the former communes of Thạnh Hòa, Thạnh Xuân and Rạch Gòi over the past five years. Their leadership and determination have led to significant achievements.

He emphasised that with major highways and strong regional connectivity, Thạnh Xuân holds considerable advantages for investment and development. However, he also pointed out ongoing challenges, including underdeveloped infrastructure, fragmented production and a lack of boldness in applying science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in production and business.

For the coming term, he urged the commune’s Party Committee to focus on building a clean, strong political system. Special attention should be given to political education and strengthening the ideological resolve of Party members and officials.

The top legislator stressed the need to select officials with integrity, talent, dedication and capability to shoulder today’s important responsibilities. He also called for stronger inspection and supervision to promptly address violations.

Mẫn emphasised improving the effectiveness of local governance, building a two-tier administration that is close to the people, promoting administrative reform and ensuring public services are delivered efficiently and without causing inconvenience.

He also urged the commune to accelerate its digital transformation, apply science and technology and foster innovation. Efforts should be made to develop ecological and smart agriculture, modern rural areas and restructure crop and livestock production.

Equally important, he said, would be the comprehensive development of culture, education, health and social welfare. He emphasised the need to raise public awareness, cultivate talent and enhance local healthcare services, including home-based care for residents.

The NA chairman also visited and inspected the Thạnh Xuân Commune Public Administrative Centre. — VNS