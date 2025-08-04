Agro-forestry-fishery exports rose by 14.7% to reach $40 billion from January to July

HÀ NỘI — Exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products totalled US$39.7 billion in the first seven months of the year, marking a rise of 14.7 per cent year-on-year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

The sector ran a trade surplus of $11.5 billion, up by 15.9 per cent from the same period last year, driven by robust performance of major farm producers and stronger demand from key markets.

Asia remains the largest market for Việt Nam, accounting for 42.6 per cent of the total export value, followed by America and Europe, with shares of 23.3 per cent and 15.1 per cent, respectively.

Africa, despite holding a smaller share, registered an impressive growth rate of 88.9 per cent.

The US, China and Japan are the three largest markets for Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports, with shares of 21 per cent, 18.4 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively.

Shipments to Japan increased by 23.6 per cent, the US by 12.1 per cent and China by 3.6 per cent.

Major export products saw robust growth on higher export prices.

Coffee exports reached 1.1 million tonnes worth $6 billion, up by 7.6 per cent in volume and 65.1 per cent in value on rising export prices, which averaged $5,672 per tonne, 53 per cent higher. Germany, Italy and Spain remained key buyers of Vietnamese coffee, while exports to Mexico saw a whopping 88-fold rise.

Rubber exports reached $1.6 billion, up 13.9 per cent despite a slight decrease in export volume to 893,800 tonnes, supported by a 16.3 per cent increase in average export price. China accounted for 69.3 per cent of Việt Nam’s rubber exports.

Cashew shipments reached 409,000 tonnes valued at $2.8 billion, down 3.3 per cent in volume but up 17.4 per cent in value, driven by a 21.4 per cent increase in prices. Major buyers included China, the US and the Netherlands.

Pepper exports fell 11.6 per cent in volume to 145,000 tonnes, but their value rose nearly 30 per cent to around $1 billion, as pepper export price rose by 47 per cent.

However, rice exports saw a 15.9 per cent drop in value to $2.8 billion due to average prices falling by 18.4 per cent. The Philippines was the largest market for Việt Nam’s rice, accounting for 42.6 per cent.

Fruit and vegetable exports edged up 0.9 per cent to $3.9 billion. China remained the largest market with a share of 52 per cent, though its value fell by 24.3 per cent. Meanwhile, exports to the US rose by 65.5 per cent.

Six products recorded a trade surplus of $1 billion or higher, including wood products, with a trade surplus of $7.7 billion (up 4.1 per cent), coffee at $5.8 billion (up 66 per cent), fruits and vegetables at $2.5 billion (down 7.1 per cent), shrimp at $2.1 billion (up 16.3 per cent), rice at $1.8 billion (down 30 per cent) and pangasius at $1.1 billion (up 8.3 per cent).

Việt Nam’s agro-forestry-fishery exports set a record of $62.4 billion in 2024, representing a rise of 18.5 per cent over 2024. The ministry set an export value target of $65 billion this year. — VNS