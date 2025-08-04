Bảo Việt Group posts 31.5 per cent surge in post-tax profit in H1 2025

HÀ NỘI — Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH) has reported a consolidated post-tax profit of VNĐ1.39 trillion ($53 million) in the first half of 2025, marking a robust 31.5 per cent increase year-on-year, according to its unaudited financial statement.

In the second quarter alone, the group posted consolidated post-tax profit of VNĐ705 billion, up 60.7 per cent from the same period last year. Its consolidated total assets as of end-June reached more than $10 billion, or VNĐ264.1 trillion, up 5.1 per cent from the end of 2024.

The main growth driver was Bảo Việt Life Corporation, which recorded revenue of VNĐ22.6 trillion in the first half, up 4.9 per cent year-on-year, while its post-tax profit surged 54.4 per cent to VNĐ973 billion.

During the first six months, the life insurer launched four new riders attached to flagship products such as An Khang Như Ý and An Tâm Hoạch Định, offering coverage for critical risks like cancer, stroke and accidents, with benefits worth billions of đồng. Additionally, summer promotional campaigns attracted nearly 23,000 gift redemptions from participating customers.

Bảo Việt Insurance Corporation also delivered positive results, posting VNĐ6.1 trillion in revenue, up 7.1 per cent, and post-tax profit of VNĐ164 billion.

Notably, global rating agency AM Best confirmed Bảo Việt Insurance Corporation’s financial strength rating at B++ (Good), its long-term issuer credit rating at ‘bbb+’ and its national scale rating at aaa.VN (Excellent). These ratings underline the firm’s strong financial foundation, operational efficiency and sound corporate governance.

In the investment segment, Bảo Việt Fund Management (Baoviet Fund) recorded total assets under management of nearly VNĐ148 trillion (approximately $5.6 billion), a 5.5 per cent increase from the end of 2024. The firm posted a post-tax profit of VNĐ50 billion for the first six months, up 19.4 per cent.

The Baoviet Dynamic Equity Fund showed particularly good results, delivering a return of 9.06 per cent year-to-date, ranking among the top five most effective open-ended equity funds in the market.

Meanwhile, Bảo Việt Securities Company (BVSC) reported a second-quarter post-tax profit of VNĐ99.2 billion, with first-half earnings reaching VNĐ126.6 billion, up 8.3 per cent year-on-year.

BVSC has maintained its competitive edge through various customer incentive programmes, including five-day margin interest exemptions, preferential margin interest rates from just 8 per cent per year and ecosystem-integrated offerings with insurance gifts and attractive vouchers. — VNS