Hòa Phát’s HRC steel avoids India's anti-dumping duty, others face five-year tariff

HÀ NỘI — India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has issued its final determination in the anti-dumping investigation into hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel imports from Việt Nam. Under the decision, HRC produced by Hòa Phát Group will not be subject to anti-dumping duties.

DGTR assessed Hòa Phát’s dumping margin in the 0–10 per cent band, resulting in no duty. Other Vietnamese producers were found to have margins of 20–30 per cent and will face an anti-dumping duty of US$121.50 per tonne, recommended for a period of five years.

The exemption gives Hòa Phát a competitive edge in the Indian market. Downstream manufacturers using Hòa Phát’s HRC can continue exporting to India without trade-remedy or origin-related barriers linked to this case.

DGTR opened the investigation on 14 August 2024, covering alloy and non-alloy HRC — uncoated, not plated or clad — with thicknesses up to 25mm and widths up to 2,100mm, under HS codes 7208, 7211, 7225 and 7226.

Hot-rolled stainless steel coils were excluded. The dumping period of investigation ran from 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2024, with the injury analysis spanning April 2020 to March 2024. — VNS