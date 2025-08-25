Swimming ahead with Việt Nam’s pangasius exports

HÀ NỘI — Pangasius is riding the wave as one of Việt Nam’s top seafood exports, showing strong resilience and adaptability despite the ups and downs of global trade. In the first seven months of 2025, export turnover surged past US$1.2 billion, up 11 per cent year-on-year, highlighting the sector’s impressive momentum.

According to the Việt Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), China and Hong Kong remained the largest markets, with export value hitting $302 million, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of total shipments.

Notably, the CPTPP bloc emerged as a growth driver, reaching $208 million – up 34 per cent – thanks to tariff preferences and stable demand in Canada, Malaysia and several countries in the Americas. The US market also showed positive signs, with turnover rising 8 per cent to $206 million.

Frozen pangasius fillets remained the mainstay, bringing in almost $976 million, up 11 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, processed pangasius products under HS16 recorded an impressive 41 per cent surge, reaching $30 million.

The shift towards higher value-added products not only meets stringent import standards but also helps mitigate risks from tariffs and raw material price volatility.

However, the outlook for the latter part of the year remains uncertain. News in July about a potential new US tariff on whitefish imports has heightened caution.

Should the policy be enacted, it could reshape the global supply-demand balance — offering opportunities to expand market share while simultaneously intensifying price competition. Demand in China will also require close monitoring due to its sensitivity to price movements and inventory levels.

Meanwhile, the EU and CPTPP markets are forecast to remain reliable 'pillars' of growth, supported by free trade agreements and stable purchasing power.

A VASEP spokesperson commented: “If businesses adopt proactive strategies and negotiate effectively, pangasius still has the opportunity to sustain its growth momentum and achieve the 2025 export target.” — VNS