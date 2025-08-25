CMC OpenAI expects to serve Vietnamese with top-tier reliability, data security

HÀ NỘI — The launch of CMC OpenAI (C-OpenAI) marks a new milestone in Việt Nam’s ambition to embrace a comprehensive AI era, where Vietnamese AI serves domestic citizens with top-tier reliability and data security, said Chairman and Executive President of CMC Corporation Nguyễn Trung Chính.

C-OpenAI is built on 25 proprietary core technologies, from computer vision, natural language processing, to large language models, speech processing, and data lake house capabilities. It is running on CMC Cloud, keeping Việt Nam’s data sovereignty intact.

These technologies have already gained commercial traction and earned recognition on international rankings. CMC aims to deploy AI across a wide range of sectors, including virtual assistants for legal and citizen services, education, healthcare, finance-banking, manufacturing, and public administration.

Minister of Science and Technology Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng described C-OpenAI as a business model tailored for a knowledge-based economy. “A developed nation derives 80 per cent of its assets from intellectual property, while an underdeveloped one relies on 80 per cent physical assets,” he said, stressing Việt Nam’s shift toward intellectual capital. The ministry is urging more tech firms to adopt a hybrid model that blends capital with knowledge and physical assets with intellectual ones.

According to him, C-OpenAI’s advantage lies in its access to domestic data and knack for solving Việt Nam’s unique problems. Equally important are its reliance on open-source AI and, fundamentally, the ingenuity of Vietnamese talent and cultural adaptability.

CMC’s embrace of open-source AI is a strategic bet to foster nationwide creativity, slash costs, and broaden access to AI solutions for socio-economic issues. Globally, many governments are increasingly favoring open technologies for critical infrastructure investments like 5G and AI.

Việt Nam is targeting a top-three ranking in Southeast Asia for AI research and development by 2030, as outlined in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024. AI tops the list of strategic technologies in the Government’s Decision No. 1131/QĐ-TTg dated June 12, 2025, which details priority technologies and products for national development. — VNA/VNS