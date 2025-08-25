Strategic transport projects in southern VN meet deadlines, promise to fuel growth

HCM CITY – Following Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s directive, a number of strategic transport projects in southern Việt Nam have been completed on or ahead of schedule to coincide with the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Across construction sites, the atmosphere has been charged with urgency as contractors maintained three shifts and four crews, working round the clock to ensure progress.

According to the Mỹ Thuận project management board, component 1A covering the Tân Vạn – Nhơn Trạch section of Ring Road No. 3 running through HCM City and Đồng Nai Province was opened to traffic on August 19.

The Nhơn Trạch Bridge, a central element of the project, has been completed one and a half months ahead of schedule so that it could open simultaneously.

The section is expected to slash travel time between HCM City and Đồng Nai, offering easy access to Long Thành International Airport and neighbouring provinces.

It is expected to carry 40,000-45,000 vehicles a day.

Experts project travel time from HCM City to Long Thành Airport to be cut by 45 minutes and logistics costs to fall by 15-20 per cent, translating into annual savings of around VNĐ3.5 trillion (US$148 million) for businesses operating in the Southeast.

Koo Ja Kyung, director of the CW1 construction package involving the Nhơn Trạch Bridge and its approach roads, said the early stages were hampered by land acquisition delays in Đồng Nai and challenges to sourcing construction materials.

To remain on schedule, the contractor opened multiple work sites, rented land outside the project boundary to store materials, and worked 24/7, including on public holidays.

“Such progress has only been possible thanks to the relentless efforts and high sense of responsibility of our workers,” Koo said.

He thanked the Ministry of Construction and the Mỹ Thuận project management board for quickly eliminating legal bottlenecks, enabling completion of the work.

“We are delighted and proud to contribute to a key national project that comes to fruition just in time for the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day.”

On the same day, the HCM City Management Board for Transport Works Investment and Construction inaugurated the new interchange connecting the HCM City – Long Thành – Dầu Giây Expressway with the Nhơn Trạch Bridge.

This move is expected to ease congestion along the expressway, which currently carries up to 60,000 vehicles a day.

Authorities estimate that the improved traffic distribution will reduce congestion-related losses, by at least 30 per cent, valued at more than VNĐ2 trillion ($84 million) annually for HCM City alone.

Elsewhere in HCM City, Bình Khánh Bridge, spanning 2.76km under the J1 package of the Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway, has reached 98 per cent completion and is scheduled for inauguration on August 30, just before National Day.

Spanning the Soài Rạp River, the bridge connects Hiệp Phước Commune in Nhà Bè and Bình Khánh Commune in Cần Giờ.

Construction began in August 2015 at a budgeted cost of VNĐ2.8 trillion ($118 million).

According to Đặng Hữu Vị, director of the Việt Nam Expressway Corporation’s Southern Expressway Management Board, the operation of Bình Khánh Bridge will mark a decisive step towards the opening of the entire Bến Lức – Long Thành Expressway by 2026.

Once in use, the expressway is expected to handle around 55,000 vehicles a day, and cut travel time between Long An and Đồng Nai from nearly three hours now to just 90 minutes, and reduce transport costs for containers by 20 per cent.

The savings are estimated at VNĐ2.2 trillion (US$93 million) a year, which will create new momentum for inter-regional trade.

The inauguration of Rạch Miễu 2 Bridge on August 19 sparked excitement across the Mekong Delta.

Phạm Ngọc Mai, a worker from Mỹ Tho, said in anticipation: “During holidays my family would spend hours struggling with traffic jams on Rạch Miễu Bridge. With the new bridge opening, travelling home to Bến Tre will be much easier. Everyone sees it as a meaningful gift.”

The four-lane bridge, whose construction took three years and VNĐ6.81 trillion ($288 million), stretches 1.97km and links Vĩnh Long and Đồng Tháp along National Highway No. 60.

It is expected to handle up to 20,000 vehicles a day, reducing the severe congestion that has long plagued the existing Rạch Miễu Bridge, which often reaches double its design capacity during peak periods.

It is expected to reduce travel time by 25-30 minutes and cut fuel costs for transport operators by around VNĐ500 billion ($21 million) annually.

Lữ Quang Ngời, chairman of the Vĩnh Long People’s Committee, said the project’s accelerated timeline would not only facilitate the movement of people and goods but also stimulate the local economy, increasing regional trade by an estimated 12-15 per cent.

The simultaneous completion and inauguration of these major transport projects on the occasion of National Day reflects the efforts of the Government, ministries, localities, and the business community, and meets public aspirations for modern infrastructure.

The new bridges, highways and interchanges will promote regional links, enhancing competitiveness and powering the country’s industrialisation and modernisation. – VNS