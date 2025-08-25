Government sets timeline, special policies to advance Ninh Thuận nuclear projects

HÀ NỘI — The Government has asked the Ministry of Industry and Trade to carry out negotiations to finalise and sign international investment cooperation agreements for the construction of the first Ninh Thuận nuclear power plant by September and agreements for the second plant by December.

The requirement is part of the Government’s Resolution 249/NQ-CP dated August 22 on plans to implement the National Assembly’s Resolution 189/2025/QH15 about special mechanisms and policies for the Ninh Thuận nuclear power project.

Along with investment agreements, the Ministry of Finance will lead negotiations on credit supply for both projects, aiming to complete negotiations in September for Ninh Thuận 1 and March 2026 for Ninh Thuận 2.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is tasked with working with the International Atomic Energy Agency to submit a report on an integrated nuclear infrastructure review within this year. The ministry will also draft a master plan for nuclear infrastructure development and study the participation in multilateral treaties in atomic energy, if necessary, by 2026.

Specially, the ministry will review and amend regulations related to the Law on Atomic Energy within this year.

Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) and Vietnam National Industry – Energy Group (PVN) will seek approval to adjust investment policies for the projects at National Assembly meetings in October and November for Ninh Thuận 1 and by May 2026 for Ninh Thuận 2.

The Government also asked the provincial People’s Committee of Khánh Hoà Province, where the nuclear power projects are located, to accelerate land clearance, resettlement and relocation.

The Ministry of Education and Training is tasked with preparing a nuclear power workforce training plan.

An inter-sectoral task force will be established in 2026 to supervise anti-corruption, safety and compliance during the implementation of the project. — VNS