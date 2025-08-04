ADB and Thủ Dầu Một Water sign $6 million loan agreement for water expansion project

HCM City — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Thủ Dầu Một Water Joint Stock Company (TDM) have signed a US$6 million loan agreement to expand the Bàu Bằng water treatment plant, addressing growing water needs amid rapid economic and population growth in HCM City’s northern industrial and residential areas of Bình Dương and Thủ Dầu Một.

The loan will be used to increase the plant’s capacity from 30,000 to 80,000 cubic metres per day, ensuring a reliable supply of clean water for residents, as well as for the growing number of commercial and industrial users.

ADB is partnered with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which is co-financing an equivalent amount.

According to ADB Country Director for Việt Nam Shantanu Chakraborty, the expansion of the Bàu Bằng water treatment plant is essential to ensure clean and reliable water supply for local consumers and existing businesses, as well as prospective investors looking to establish a presence in the Southern Key Economic Zone of Việt Nam.

“The project will support ongoing economic growth, job creation and foreign direct investment in Việt Nam,” he said.

TDM will also receive knowledge and technical assistance support through ADB’s 'Water Organization Partnership for Resilience' programme, which will provide capacity-building training to its staff in key areas, including water ecology management, smart energy management and carbon neutrality.

Training will be delivered in partnership with Korea Water Resource Corporation, a globally recognised leader in water management.

“We are committed to providing high-quality water services to our customers and contributing to sustainable development in Bình Dương and Thủ Dầu Một,” said TDM’s General Director Trần Thế Hưng.

“Our collaboration with ADB will help us access long-term financing, strengthen our capacity to manage environmental and social impacts, and improve climate sustainability and resilience.” — VNS