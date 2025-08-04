Tây Ninh gives green light to 400ha high-tech industrial park

HÀ NỘI — Tây Ninh Province has given the green light to a proposal for a 400-hectare high-tech industrial park integrated with a smart green urban area in Hưng Thuận Commune, marking a strategic move to attract high-quality investment in advanced technologies and sustainable development.

During a recent working session with project investor CT Group, Chairman of the Tây Ninh People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Út expressed support for the proposal. He assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate with the company to review and adjust the planning in line with practical conditions and implement subsequent steps.

The project covers a total of 400 hectares, with 200 hectares designated for a high-tech industrial park built to Industry 4.0 standards and the remaining 200 hectares set aside for a smart green urban area.

According to CT Group, the industrial park aims to attract investment in cutting-edge fields like aircraft and electric car manufacturing as well as semiconductors and microchips, and will operate under a smart production model integrating automation, artificial intelligence and big data technologies.

The smart green urban area is designed to offer a modern, eco-friendly living environment that preserves the natural landscape, water bodies and greenery. Green technologies will be applied throughout to reduce carbon emissions, limit environmental pollution and efficiently harness renewable energy sources such as solar power.

The project is expected to not only drive digital and green transformation in the locality, but also become a strategic destination for high-tech investors.

According to the Tây Ninh Economic Zone Authority, following administrative boundary adjustments, the province currently has 46 industrial zones with a total planned area exceeding 13,900 hectares.

In the first half of 2025, Tây Ninh attracted 103 investment projects, including 76 FDI and 27 domestic projects, with newly registered capital reaching US$535.8 million and VNĐ7 trillion, respectively.

The promotion of the high-tech industrial park in Hưng Thuận further demonstrates Tây Ninh’s commitment to attracting quality capital flows while laying a solid foundation for sustainable economic growth in the digital era. — VNS