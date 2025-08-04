Coteccons ends FY2025 with $1.3 billion backlog, 32% jump in construction projects

HCM CITY — Construction giant Coteccons (HOSE: CTD) has reported excellent results for the fourth quarter of 2024-25, with significant growth across key indicators.

Its fiscal year runs from July to June 30.

Consolidated net revenues for the quarter topped VNĐ8.35 trillion (US$318.6 million), a 26.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

For the full year, revenues were worth VNĐ24.86 trillion ($948.8 million), an 18.2 per cent increase from 12 months ago.

Q4 gross profit was VNĐ216 billion, while full-year gross profit rose 9.2 per cent to VNĐ778 billion.

Net profit surged to VNĐ196 billion in Q4, 2.8 times up from the same period last year. Full-year net profit reached VNĐ454 billion, a 46.6 per cent increase.

The results reflect both rising construction demand and Coteccons’ operational strengths, including faster project execution, effective cost control and on-time delivery.

The order book for FY2025 exceeded VNĐ29.1 trillion, up 32 per cent for the year and above the company’s target.

Notably, over 70 per cent of the orders were from repeat clients, underscoring the trust in the company’s performance and its value creation.

As of the end of Q4, the company’s backlog stood at VNĐ35.35 trillion ($1.3 billion), providing strong visibility and a foundation for sustained growth into FY2026 and beyond.

Bolat Duisenov, the company’s chairman, said: “Coteccons is present at landmark projects of national significance, serving as a front-line builder of progress.

“At the same time, we are carrying the expertise, standards and resilience of Việt Nam’s construction sector to the world, reinforcing the country’s position on the global industrial map.”

With this momentum, it enters the new fiscal year confident in its strategy and growth, and affirming its pioneering role in the sector, the company says. — VNS