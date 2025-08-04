Hà Nội and VCCI work to improve competitiveness and growth indices

HÀ NỘI — With joint efforts from the business community and VCCI’s support, Hà Nội is well positioned to make progress in improving governance indices and enhancing the capital's overall competitiveness, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Deputy Head of VCCI’s Legal Department Phạm Ngọc Thạch said that Hà Nội’s business environment has seen positive developments in recent years. Key improvements have been recorded in market entry, land access, enterprise support policies and workforce training.

“Hà Nội currently ranks among the top six localities nationwide in terms of business support,” he said.

Regarding human capital, Hà Nội stands out for its robust network of universities and training institutions, giving businesses in the city access to a highly qualified labour force.

Meanwhile, VCCI emphasised the need for Hà Nội to continue accelerating institutional reforms, enhancing public-private dialogue and improving the implementation of policies. Efforts should focus on ensuring the smooth restructuring of administrative systems at the local level, allowing greater focus on economic development.

In addition, the city was urged to streamline administrative procedures, apply digital solutions to reduce business costs and focus on key areas such as taxation, land use, construction, fire safety and market management.

A more responsive and business-friendly local government, supported by strong policy enforcement and problem-solving mechanisms, will help enterprises navigate challenges, according to the chamber.

VCCI also recommended strengthening the role of business associations in linking government and enterprises, enhancing communication efforts around support programmes and addressing issues like access to credit, customer networks and market volatility.

The city will continue to respond proactively to on-the-ground realities, support citizens and businesses in overcoming obstacles and enhance service quality. Communication, especially for policies, will be a key focus. Hà Nội also looks forward to VCCI’s continued partnership and support throughout this process.

Hà Nội People's Committee Vice Chairman Trương Việt Dũng proposed that the city and VCCI sign an MoU in the near future to formalise a long-term strategic partnership. This would strengthen cooperation between both sides and contribute to building a green, modern and sustainably developing capital city.

VCCI Vice President Nguyễn Quang Vinh praised Hà Nội’s open, reform-oriented and constructive approach. He said the insights shared by Dũng and city departments reflect a clear shift in thinking toward decisive action, readiness for change and a commitment to shared development.

“As the capital, Hà Nội should continue pursuing comprehensive reforms from the city level down to grassroots authorities in order to realise strategic goals. In the short term, this includes achieving an economic growth target of over 8 per cent in 2025, with aspirations for double-digit growth in the years ahead,” he said.

For 2025, Hà Nội has set a growth target of over 8 per cent and identified administrative reform as a central priority. The city is building a digital and service-oriented government to enhance governance capacity, improve the investment climate and create optimal conditions for sustainable business development. — VNS