MoIT honours export achievements, unveils Việt Nam import-export report

August 03, 2025 - 10:31
The Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) on August 1 launched a series of events to honour enterprises that have made significant contributions to Việt Nam’s export growth, and to promote and enhance the visibility of Vietnamese exporters.
Garment production at TAL Vĩnh Phúc. The Ministry of Industry and Trade on Friday launched a series of events to honour enterprises that have made significant contributions to Việt Nam’s export growth. — VNA/VNS Photo Trần Việt

HÀ NỘI — The Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has launched a series of events to honour enterprises that have made significant contributions to Việt Nam’s export growth, and to promote and enhance the visibility of Vietnamese exporters.

In his opening remarks, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên praised the achievements of the import-export business community, encouraging enterprises to remain flexible and innovative in production and business.

He stressed the importance of effectively diversifying export markets to ensure sustainable medium- and long-term growth, while continuing to uphold national pride and strengthen Việt Nam's position in global trade.

The minister also instructed MoIT departments to work closely with business associations and enterprises to promptly address difficulties and obstacles, creating favourable conditions for production, business, and export to thrive.

Also on the same day, the MoIT launched the annual Vietnam Import-Export Report, the ministry’s official publication providing detailed insights into trade performance by commodity group and market, utilisation of free trade agreements (FTAs), and trade management efforts.

According to the report, in 2024, Việt Nam’s import-export sector rebounded strongly, supported by a more favourable macro-economic environment, concerted efforts by the Government, ministries, and sectors, as well as the resilience of the business community.

The total trade turnover reached US$786.9 billion, marking a 15.5 per cent increase over 2023. Exports stood at $405.9 billion, up 14.4 per cent, while imports amounted to $381 billion, up 16.7 per cent.

In the first half of 2025, total trade turnover hit $432.1 billion, up 16.1 per cent year-on-year. This robust trade growth has reaffirmed its critical role in national economic development, contributing to macro-economic stability, generating employment, and serving as a key driver of innovation and technology transfer. — VNS

