OCOP fair brings local products to global market

HÀ NỘI — The 2025 Vietnam One Commune, One Product (OCOP) Export Fair (VIETNAM OCOPEX) opened in Hà Nội on Friday, drawing over 200 exhibitors from 34 cities and provinces as well as international participants from Peru, Laos, and Cambodia.

Featuring 300 booths displaying thousands of certified OCOP products, the three-day fair provides a platform for local producers to connect with foreign enterprises, trade promotion agencies, and international importers. It also offers foreign representative agencies in Việt Nam a unique opportunity to explore the country’s diverse OCOP portfolio.

It is part of the national trade promotion programme held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Hà Nội People’s Committee, the Việt Nam Cooperative Alliance, and related organisations.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền highlighted that the fair demonstrates the determination of various sectors and authorities in elevating OCOP products onto the international stage.

OCOP goods, he said, have become a crucial foundation to bolster rural economic development while transforming thousands of traditional products. Hà Nội is now home to over 3,317 OCOP-certified products, the highest number and representing 21.3 per cent of the total nationwide, with six five-star products, 22 potentially five stars, 1,571 four-star products, and 1,718 three-star ones.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân stressed that with diverse natural resources, favourable climate conditions, and distinctive culture, Việt Nam has succeeded in exporting agricultural products and also boasts a wide range of specialities and traditional craft products.

He stated the OCOP programme plays a key role in reinforcing the value of rural goods and positioning them in not only the domestic market but also global ones.

Tân expressed his hope that OCOP producers, with innovation determination, will continue improving their products, developing brands, and successfully conquering fastidious markets around the globe. As of July 2025, Việt Nam had 17,068 OCOP products rated three stars or higher from 9,195 producers, including 126 nationally recognised five-star products. Many meet stringent international standards for quality, safety, and eco-friendly packaging.

This year’s OCOPEX marks a breakthrough in digital trade promotion with its first-ever digital exhibition on the B2B platform Arobid.com, integrating AI, big data, and interactive 3D displays. This innovative approach represents a modern, efficient, and sustainable form of commerce aligned with dual transformation trends where digitisation and green practices are becoming essential standards in global supply chains. — VNS