Proud of Vietnamese Agricultural Products 2025: bringing value of Việt Nam’s agriculture to the world

HÀ NỘI — The 'Proud of Vietnamese Agricultural Products 2025' programme, organised by the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, was not merely a trade promotion event but also a convergence of Việt Nam’s finest agricultural products, affirming the increasingly important role of the capital city’s agriculture in both national and global value chains.

The programme took place from July 31 to August 3 at Aeon Mall Hà Đông – one of the most vibrant destinations for shopping and cultural exchange in the capital City.

The event brought together nearly 100 participating units with 110 booths, representing cooperatives, businesses, and outstanding craft villages from Hà Nội, as well as 21 provinces and cities across the country.

The event was much more than a trade promotion initiative. It served as a vibrant platform connecting hardworking farmers, dedicated producers, passionate distributors and consumers who cherish Vietnamese products.

Over 1,000 products were showcased during the event, spanning agricultural produce, OCOP-certified goods from the One Commune One Product programme and exceptional traditional handicrafts representing regional specialties. All products featured clear labeling, traceable origins and dozens met export-quality standards. Exhibits were arranged in an open, inviting layout, organised by categories such as food and agricultural produce, beverages, organic products and handicrafts from renowned craft villages.

Prominent among the showcased products were familiar Hà Nội agricultural brands such as Vòng Village green rice (cốm làng Vòng), Ước Lễ pork rolls (giò chả Ước Lễ), Thanh Trì steamed rice rolls (bánh cuốn Thanh Trì), Ba Vì honey, Sóc Sơn organic vegetables, Đan Phượng pomelo and Japonica rice from Đồng Phú.

Additionally, the participation of agricultural products from provinces like Nghệ An, Lâm Đồng, Đà Nẵng, Đắk Lắk, Hải Phòng.., among others, highlighted the creativity and relentless efforts of Vietnamese people and enterprises. Together, they painted a vibrant and diverse picture of Việt Nam’s agriculture – a harmonious blend of natural conditions, diligent labour and the unique cultural identities of each region.

A key highlight of the programme was its prioritisation of green elements, including organic products, low-emission goods, recyclable packaging and the use of renewable energy in production processes.

This reflects Hà Nội’s and Việt Nam’s agricultural sector’s clear commitment to building a modern, eco-friendly agricultural system aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.

Many enterprises showcased cutting-edge technological solutions such as QR code-based traceability systems and digital agriculture applications, reinforcing the drive toward smart and transparent agricultural production.

Lê Thanh Phú, director of the Danh Vị Honey Co., Ltd. (Hưng Yên Province), said: “Participating in the ‘Proud of Vietnamese Agricultural Products 2025’ programme at a prominent venue like Aeon Mall Hà Đông not only allows our business to reach new customers but also provides opportunities to promote our brand, seek long-term distribution partners, and strengthen value chain linkages, all contributing toward a modern, sustainable agricultural sector.”

Trần Thị Vui, director of the Đạt Vui Production and Trading Co., Ltd. (Nghệ An Province), added: “This programme offers enterprises a valuable chance to enhance their compliance with traceability, geographical indications, food safety and organic standards, helping them progressively access demanding markets such as the EU, Japan and South Korea.”

Nguyễn Đình Hoa, deputy director of the Hà Nội Department of Agriculture and Environment, told the opening ceremony: “This event is not only about promoting product consumption but also reflects Hà Nội’s agricultural sector’s commitment to developing high-quality, traceable products using advanced technology.

"We also aim to raise public awareness about sustainable and environmentally friendly consumption – a critical focus at this time.”

The event featured a rich programme of side activities, including product demonstrations, OCOP and traditional craft promotions, product tasting sessions, and exhibitions highlighting culture, tourism, agriculture, and rural life. Interactive workshops and mini-games, such as 'A Touch of Green – A Thousand Joys', 'Green House with Enterprises' (FarmFood Day – Fuwa Biotech) and 'Tea Tasting with Enterprises' (FarmFood Day – Minchou Tea), along with visually appealing photo zones, enriched the visitor experience.

These activities not only drew in a diverse audience but also created meaningful spaces for cultural exchange and education on sustainable agricultural practices.

Far from a mere trade fair, 'Proud of Vietnamese Agricultural Products 2025' stands as a vivid testament to the relentless efforts of Hà Nội and other localities in enhancing the value of Vietnamese agricultural products in line with modern market demands.

The event has successfully contributed to raising consumer awareness about the quality of Vietnamese goods and supports the broader strategy of steering Việt Nam’s agriculture toward greener, smarter, and higher value-added growth.

In an era of deepening global integration, where quality, traceability and sustainability have become indispensable criteria, programs like this play a crucial role. They are not only bridges connecting producers and consumers or tradition and modernity, but also living symbols of Việt Nam’s agricultural sector’s aspirations – from rural fields to supermarkets, from villages to the global marketplace. — VNS