Quảng Ninh reinforces status as top investment destination

QUẢNG NINH — Quảng Ninh Province continued to affirm its position as an attractive destination for investors in the first half of 2025, with major proposals reflecting the growing interest in the northeastern locality.

Notably, two multi-billion-dollar investment projects were proposed in a single week, underscoring the province’s strong appeal to both domestic and international investors. Among them, THDV Green Development Investment Consulting JSC has proposed a US$5 billion project to develop the GH2 circular economy – green energy complex in Quảng Ninh.

The project will feature three major components, including a 713-hectare GH2 green energy complex with five modules and 24 domestic production facilities, a 65-hectare Angus beef cattle farming and biomass processing centre and a 70,000-hectare raw material cultivation area for agricultural and forestry purposes. Waste from livestock farming will be processed into organic fertiliser and feed energy production at this complex.

Meanwhile, the Pacific Construction Group has conducted a pre-feasibility study for a proposed tunnel under Cửa Lục Bay. With an estimated investment of VNĐ10 trillion ($393.7 million), the project is scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2030.These two large-scale proposals are considered breakthrough ones for green energy, circular economy, and transport infrastructure development.

They also reflect the province’s great attractiveness to strategic investors, coming as a result of persistent efforts in improving the business environment. In particular, Quang Ninh has prioritised administrative reform, transparency and an investor-friendly approach in governance.

Authorities have shifted from a management-based to a service-oriented mindset, focusing on proactive support for businesses. Dedicated working groups have been established to address business concerns, while provincial leaders regularly meet with enterprises to resolve issues related to land use, regulations, and planning.

In the first half of 2025, 136 business-related petitions were addressed. Efforts to speed up site clearance and develop infrastructure in industrial and economic zones have also yielded positive results.

The availability of ready-for-use land has reduced the time for project implementation and increased the province’s competitiveness in attracting secondary investments.

According to the provincial statistics office, the total disbursed investment in Quảng Ninh was estimated at VNĐ51.4 trillion during the first half of 2025, up 11 per cent year-on-year. The registered foreign direct investment (FDI) reached $292.01 million, equivalent to 18.8 per cent of the figure in the same period of 2024.

Of this, 12 newly licensed projects are valued at $173.64 million, while 10 projects saw capital increases totalling $116.47 million. — VNS