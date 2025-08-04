Music video highlights national identity through collaborative effort

HÀ NỘI A new music video titled Kiếp Sau Vẫn Là Người Việt Nam (Still Vietnamese in the Next Life) will be released this week as part of a broader community arts initiative known as Vietnam Love.

The project, which runs from August until April 2026, includes activities across music, fashion and design. It commemorates the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and Việt Nam’s National Day on September 2.

Jointly organised by T Production, the HCM City Youth Union, the Vietnam Student Association of HCM City and the HCM City Department of Tourism, around 100 public figures are expected to participate in various parts of the campaign.

The music video features a new composition by musician Tuấn Cry, with production handled by Nguyễn Hải Phong and LongX. The song is performed by four vocalists from popular music television shows: Quốc Thiên from Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me by Fire), Dương Hoàng Yến from Chị Đẹp Đạp Gió (Sister Who Make Waves), Quân A.P from Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi with Bros) and Lâm Bảo Ngọc from Em Xinh Say Hi (Beauties Say Hi). People's Artist Thu Huyền also contributes to the recording.

According to Vietnam Love’s chief director Trần Thành Trung, the collaboration with Tuấn Cry was initiated earlier this year during Gala Nhạc Việt (Vietnamese Music Gala). The aim was to create a piece that reflects Vietnamese cultural identity while remaining relevant to contemporary audiences.

The project brings together diverse vocal styles, offering a cross-section of the emerging generation of performers in Việt Nam.

“Four artists from four different shows united for a shared purpose – our connection was driven by love for the country,” said singer Quốc Thiên.

Singer Dương Hoàng Yến noted that the collaboration marks the first joint appearance for the group.

“It’s two male and two female voices, each with distinct characteristics. I was curious to see how we would harmonise and became increasingly excited as we developed the piece,” she said.

Quân A.P described the recording process as emotionally significant. “Each line of the song carries pride in being Vietnamese,” he said, adding that the experience renewed his sense of patriotism.

Lâm Bảo Ngọc has characterised the project as a message of encouragement for young people to embrace unity and national pride in building a stronger Việt Nam.

The music video incorporates both traditional visuals and AI-generated imagery created by director Phạm Vĩnh Khương’s team, blending live-action footage with digital elements to produce an artistic experience rooted in Vietnamese aesthetics.

“When tradition is portrayed through a futuristic lens, it invites both curiosity and exploration,” Quốc Thiên observed. Dương Hoàng Yến added that the combination of modern and traditional techniques enables the message of the song to be fully expressed.

The music video will officially premiere at 7pm on August 7.

Fashion and urban greening

As part of the ongoing Vietnam Love initiative, 10 prominent fashion designers are partnering on a special-edition T-shirt collection aimed at supporting the project's fundraising efforts. Designers include Lâm Gia Khang, Lê Thanh Hòa, Ngô Mạnh Đông Đông, Đỗ Long, Tuấn Trần, Hà Thanh Huy, Lê Ngọc Lâm, SBHN, Vân Anh Đỗ and Phan Đăng Hoàng.

The collection features designs inspired by national pride and the colours of Việt Nam’s flag, reflecting the country’s cultural identity. With a focus on versatility, the T-shirts are suitable for various settings, from casual outings to community events.

In addition to the fashion collaboration, the project will launch an urban greening initiative titled Thành Phố Nở Hoa (City in Bloom). Organisers plan to create public garden spaces to enhance city landscapes and encourage community interaction. The first location is expected to be along the riverside park near the Sài Gòn River. VNS