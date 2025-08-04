Concert highlights folk music of Việt Nam and Sweden

HÀ NỘI — Swedish fiddler Mats Eden and Vietnamese musician Ngô Trà My will perform together on August 5 in Hà Nội.

At a concert titled Between the Strings, the artists will play folk music from the two countries through the sounds of đàn bầu (monochord) and the violin.

This East - West fusion conjures a vibrant canvas of sound at once strange and familiar, interlaced yet solitary, distant yet intimately bound.

It is a call to drift, to wander in the realm of oblivion, to dance and celebrate.

Violinist Eden has his roots in the rich soil of folk music from Sweden's Värmland. A nationally recognised master of the melodeon, his music ranges from the avant-garde to the very traditional.

In 2019, he received the prestigious Zorn badge in gold for extremely prominent musicians and tradition bearers.

His fiddle playing is both elegant and rough, with its own combination of Värmlandian and Norwegian sounds.

Eden has been a member of the acclaimed Swedish folk ensemble Groupa since it was started in 1981, and has written a lot of the band's songs.

He is currently a professor in folk music at Malmö Academy of Music, where he teaches violin, music theory and ensemble. He is also a member of the Royal Academy of Music and Swedish Society of Composers.

My is a đàn bầu lecturer at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music. She is one of the veteran đàn bầu soloists in Việt Nam.

Her activities include teaching, performing and researching traditional, contemporary and experimental music.

She is a member of the Asia Traditional Orchestra, an advisor to the C asean Consonant Ensemble in ASEAN and member of The Six Tones international experimental music group.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 14 Phan Huy Ích Street.