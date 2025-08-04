'Moments of Wonder' features int'l artists in huge music festival

HÀ NỘI — A huge-scale music festival 8Wonder Summer 2025: Moments of Wonder will take place to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2) on August 23 in Hà Nội.

The event, which is believed the largest of its kind, will feature international stars such as DJ Snake, J Balvin, The Kid LAROI, DPR IAN and local famous artists including Soobin Hoàng Sơn and Hòa Minzy, promising a musical festival that goes beyond borders.

Organisers said the event was not only a grand musical party but also an occasion to honour the spirit of a strong Việt Nam and its far-reaching aspiration. At the same time, it was expected to position Việt Nam as a great destination for festival and entertainment in the region.

Joining the patriotic atmosphere towards National Day, the festival is inspired by the proud history the nation. It will bring a vibrant space where people connect through captivating melodies, eye-catching performances and sublime emotions.

According to the organisers, the international artists will definitely bring a musical extravaganza to the audience.

DJ Snake – the renowned French-Algerian 'hitmaker' in the electronic music scene – will be headline at the festival. He is known for producing chart-topping hits like Turn Down for What, Lean on, Taki Taki and Let Me Love You along with works in collaborations with top names such as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Lil Jon.

His music blends various genres, including electronic, hip-hop and Latin and energetic live performances.

It is the first time that the six-time Grammy award nominee and five-time Latin Grammy winner J Balvin has performed in Việt Nam.

He is also one of the best-selling Latin artists of all time, with over 35 million records sold worldwide. In July, he broke his own record for the most No 1s on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart, with Rio marking his 38th No 1.

Kid LAROI will show his music style blends hip-hop, R&B and pop, incorporating elements of emo and alternative rock.

At 21, the Australian singer has already achieved a series of impressive achievements, especially the hit Stay in collaboration with Justin Bieber, which held the No 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks and was in the Top 10 for a total of 17 weeks.

With his distinctive voice, catchy melodies, and a spirit of constantly breaking boundaries, The Kid LAROI represents a generation of talented and ambitious young artists.

DPR IAN, an Australian-born, South Korean-based singer, cinematographer, dancer and producer, will present his unique blend of pop, R&B rock, and electronica.

His hits such as Don’t Go Insane, So Beautiful, Ballroom Extravaganza and Scaredy Cat continuously 'make waves' on music platforms. His attractive appearance and enchanting performance style, DPR IAN will be a high note of the festival.

Vietnamese Soobin and Minzy will make a difference with local styles with national spirit on the stage.

As one of the top names in Vpop, Soobin is a multi-talented artist who is at the peak of his career, possessing skillful vocal techniques, captivating performance ability, top-notch musical thinking and the talent to play many musical instruments.

Meanwhile, Minzy is a testament to her journey of self-renewal, conquering audiences with her powerful, emotional voice and passion for honouring national culture through music.

In addition to a festival, the 8Wonder Summer 2025: Moments of Wonder will also to connect the community through music and creative inspiration.

The organisers will also hold a contest Your Moment of Wonder aiming to find audience's emotional and inspiring real-life moments to honour on the concert stage.

Meanwhile the Wonder Sound Lab will be an 'open studio' for the people to freely convert everyday sounds into personal music, like real producers.

The 8Wonder Summer 2025: Moments of Wonder will be held at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh area.

Tickets, ranging from VNĐ600,000 to VNĐ10 million are available on https://8wonder.vn. — VNS