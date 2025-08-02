Special concert to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day

HÀ NỘI — A special concert celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025) will take place at Mỹ Đình National Stadium on August 10, featuring a line-up of Vietnamese celebrated artists.

The concert, entitled Tổ Quốc Trong Tim (Homeland in Our Hearts), is jointly organised by Nhân Dân (People) newspaper and Hà Nội People's Committee.

Lê Quốc Minh, editor-in-chief of the Nhân Dân newspaper, a member of the Central Party Committee, deputy head of the Central Commission for Propaganda and Education, and chairman of the Việt Nam Journalists' Association, note that Tổ Quốc Trong Tim is a symphony of patriotism, where millions of Vietnamese hearts beat in unison under the red flag with yellow star.

“With the message ‘The homeland is not far away – The homeland is in each person's heart,’ the programme offers a profound emotional journey, connecting the heroic memories of the past with the aspirations of the present and future,” he said.

“This is a completely free artistic gift for the people, affirming the pioneering role of Nhân Dân newspaper in creating a cultural and spiritual space with a wide-reaching impact.”

The tickets to the concert feature a handwritten copy of Việt Nam’s national anthem – the song Tiến Quân Ca (Marching Song) – by composer Văn Cao. Its stage is designed on a national scale, divided into four zones conveying meaningful messages: Độc Lập (Independence), Tự Do (Freedom), Hạnh Phúc (Happiness), and Cờ Đỏ Sao Vàng (Red Flag with Yellow Star). The entire performance space is set up in a V shape, 26 metres high, serving as a vibrant declaration of the love and pride that every Vietnamese person has for their homeland.

The concert is expected to attract tens of thousands of live spectators at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium, along with millions viewing through television broadcasts and social media platforms.

According to its chief director, Đặng Lê Minh Trí, Homeland in Our Hearts will showcase the historical milestones of the nation associated with the image of the red flag with a yellow star, a sacred symbol of patriotism and national aspiration.

Each performance will provide emotional musical experiences while awakening feelings of pride and reverence for the homeland.

At the event, the audience will join together to sing timeless songs, illuminating the stadium with flashlights, transforming it into a shimmering sea of light. Each person will not only be a spectator but also a part of the programme, a heartbeat in the heart of the homeland.

One of the most emotional highlights of the concert is the moment when as many as 50,000 spectators stand together, facing the national flag, and sing the national anthem in unison.

Musician Nguyễn Hữu Vượng will not only arrange but also "revive" timeless songs with a contemporary sensibility, allowing the younger generation to listen and resonate in their own way.

Another special highlight is the appearance of 68 soldiers from the Army Officer School No. 1, who represented the Việt Nam People's Army at the parade in Red Square (Moscow, Russia) in May. They will contribute to igniting the spirit of patriotism during this unprecedented artistic night.

Homeland in Our Hearts brings together a line-up of renowned artists and notable athletes such as Quang Hải, Ánh Viên, and Lê Văn Công, along with many sports figures who have brought glory to the nation on international stages.

The special concert will conclude with a spectacular eight-minute fireworks display, taking place from 10:00pm to 10:08pm at the F1 racing area in Từ Liêm Ward. — VNS