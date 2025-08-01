Art exhibition tells a story of nature, connection

HUẾ — Đoàn Quỳnh Như, a distinctive voice in Việt Nam's contemporary art scene, will be introducing her artwork at a solo exhibition opening August 2 in HCM City.

The exhibition, entitled Thiên Vũ – Dance of Nature, displays 30 new works using acrylic and mixed media on canvas that display a visually emotional journey reflecting on nature, humanity and their deep interconnectedness.

Painting came to Như as naturally as nature itself.

"In my work, nature is often personified, appearing as a living being imbued with lyrical, romantic, sometimes bold and mystical qualities," said Như. "Nature is an endless wellspring of inspiration, full of wonder and resonance.

"Poetry was the guiding force that led me to painting. Though they are two distinct art forms, poetry and painting enrich and complement one another. By merging language with imagery, an artist can create unique expressions that deeply move the viewer."

In Dance of Nature, the paintings demonstrate a breakthrough in her technique and materials, merging feminine intuition with a strong ecological consciousness.

Each painting is a dreamscape, where nature becomes a mirror of the soul evoking a range of emotions: the radiant joy of dawn, the passionate stillness of a river, the desolation of snowy plains or the vast cosmic silence where light and shadow converse.

Her painting is a quiet language, yet it carries lasting emotional impact, according to critic and the exhibition curator Ngô Kim Khôi.

"Her paintings are like a wordless symphony, where poetry and painting lift each other, guiding the audience back to the most primal and necessary emotions," Khôi said.

Như studied cultural tourism at the College of Culture and Arts in Huế. She has held solo exhibitions in HCM City in 2022 and in Hamburg, Germany in 2024.

The exhibition is an invitation to pause, to listen to the whispers of Earth and sky, and to rediscover a deep-rooted love for nature, a love embedded in every one of Như's brushstrokes.

The exhibition will be held at 22 Gallery, 22 Phạm Cự Lượng Street, Tân Sơn Hòa Ward in HCM City and will run until August 10.

An art talk will take place on the afternoon of August 3. Exhibition visitors will be invited to meet the artist and hear her speak about her creative journey, artistic inspirations and the unique relationship between painting and poetry, two expressive languages that have long intertwined throughout her artistic practice.

The talk will be hosted by Dr Khang Trần, a lecturer at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities. He will engage in dialogue with the artist to explore multiple perspectives on the role of poetry in art and the emotional connections between humans and nature through artistic expression.

Dance of Nature will move to Huế City from August 16 to 23 at the Intercultural Centre, 98 Bạch Đằng Street. VNS