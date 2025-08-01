Special concert programme to honour public security officers

HÀ NỘI A concert programme titled "The Epic Song of Vietnamese Public Security" will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on the evening of August 2.

Meticulously staged, the programme is a heartfelt tribute to the Public Security officers who tirelessly maintain peace and safety for the people.

This event will be a significant highlight in a series of activities commemorating the 80th anniversary of Public Security Traditional Day on August 19 and the 20th anniversary of the National Day of All People Protecting National Security.

In addition to music, the event features a significant investment in stage technology, with a state-of-the-art lighting, imagery and sound system providing a complete and engaging artistic experience.

Honour guard units, choirs, professional dance troupes and leading instructors and choreographers will contribute to creating a grand and high-quality performance.

Before the concert, from 5pm to 6pm on the same day, a special technical demonstration by Public Security forces will take place in the walking street area around Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

This large-scale demonstration is being held for the first time in the central walking street of the capital, featuring over 200 elite officers and modern specialised equipment. VNS