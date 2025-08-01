Việt Nam’s largest lacquer exhibition opens in Russia

MOSCOW - The State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow opened its doors on July 30 to the largest exhibition of Vietnamese lacquer art ever held in Russia, marking the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The showcase featured 80 paintings and 27 furniture pieces, representing the finest works by Việt Nam's most renowned artists. It was organised by Russia’s Ministry of Culture with support from the History of the Fatherland Foundation and the fund on the promotion of the Russia - Việt Nam cooperation "Tradition and Friendship".

Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said that the collection is a vivid reflection of the evolution of Vietnamese lacquer art, offering audiences a glimpse into pivotal chapters of Việt Nam’s history, from the August Revolution in 1945 to the country’s reunification in 1975.

In her remarks at the opening ceremony, Madame Ngô Phương Ly, spouse of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, laid stress on the event’s significance, describing it as a symbol for the Việt Nam – Russia friendship.

At the event, art aficionados had the opportunity to hear Madame Ly personally introduce Việt Nam's most beautiful and internationally acclaimed art forms, including the traditional áo dài costume and the distinctive lacquer painting technique.

On this occasion, the museum’s Việt Nam collection was enriched with two special gifts from Madame Ly, a custom-designed áo dài worn during her official visit to Russia in May 2025, and Đồi Cọ (Hill of Palms) painting (1963) by Phan Kế An, one of the most prominent Vietnamese painters of the 20th century. The áo dài, crafted from Vietnamese silk, features birch trees, a symbol of Russia, interwoven with bamboo, representing Việt Nam.

Following the opening, Madame Ly toured the exhibition spaces, visited the museum’s Việt Nam room, and presented items of her own design to Minister Lyubimova, the museum director, and the exhibition’s curator.

Earlier, Madame Ly had a meeting with Minister Lyubimova to discuss ways to bolster cultural cooperation, contributing to consolidating the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. VNA/VNS