Free movies to be screened for national holiday

HÀ NỘI — Over a dozen Vietnamese movies will be screened for free in the next few days, as part of celebrations for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's Department of Cinema will screen 14 films of different genres including feature films, documentaries and animations to spread historical knowledge and arouse national pride.

The movies not only focus on history, but also vividly reflect contemporary life and profound humanistic values. They are expected to educate audiences on traditions, connect communities and raise awareness and a sense of responsibility in the work of building, protecting and developing the country.

Among the films that will be screened are Vietnamese revolutionary classics like Sao Tháng Tám (August Star), Cánh Đồng Hoang (Wild Field), Hà Nội Mùa Đông Năm 46 (Hà Nội Winter 1946), Ngã Ba Đồng Lộc (Đồng Lộc T-junction) and Hà Nội 12 Ngày Đêm (Hà Nội 12 Days and Nights).

Contemporary films will also be shown, including Bà Già Đi Bụi (Old Lady Goes Backpacking), Ký Ức Nam Xuân (Nam Xuân Memories) and Bay Trên Đôi Cánh Tự Do (Flying on the Wings of Freedom), as well as a series of folk animations including Nguồn Cội (Origin), Sự Tích Hoa Trạng Nguyên (The Legend of the Poinsettia Flower) and Chiếc Lông Gà Hư Hỏng (The Bad Chicken Feather).

The film campaign is organised by the ministry's Department of Cinema in coordination with major domestic film production units and movie distributors along with cultural and cinema centres in provinces and cities across the country.

The opening ceremony for the film series will take place on August 12 at the Film Distribution and Screening Centre in Đắk Lắk Province, the main location of the programme.

In addition to the movie screenings, there will be many sideline events from August 12 to 14 during which actors and actresses will interact with local residents, soldiers in the armed forces and students of Tây Nguyên University, sharing their favourite moments and experiences throughout their career along with tidbits about the film making process.

After Đắk Lắk, the programme will travel to other cities and provinces. VNS