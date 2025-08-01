Malaysia showcases culture, flavours in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – A dynamic series of cultural, culinary, and artistic events will unfold in the Vietnamese capital as “Madani Malaysia Week 2025” takes place from July 30 to August 3.

Highlights of the programme include Selera Malaysia, a food festival offering guests an immersive experience in Malaysian cuisine, complemented by traditional music and dance performances. A dedicated seminar will also spotlight the “Visit Malaysia 2026” tourism campaign.

The main festivities are scheduled for August 2–3 at Aeon Mall Long Bien, with the official opening ceremony to be chaired by the Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

At a press conference on July 29, Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam Dato’ Tan Yang Thai emphasised Malaysia’s multicultural heritage, noting that its cultural richness has helped build enduring ties of respect and understanding with Việt Nam.

He underlined that the week is more than a cultural display - it is a heartfelt invitation to the Vietnamese public to explore Malaysia’s heritage first-hand.

This year’s programme is guided by the Malaysia Madani initiative, promoted by the Malaysian Prime Minister, which champions the values of sustainability, compassion, and trust. Through the festival, the country aims to deepen bilateral cooperation in tourism, culture, education, and trade.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed over 336,000 visitors from Việt Nam. In the first half of 2025 alone, more than 168,000 travellers moved between the two countries. As of March 2025, there were 167 direct flights per week connecting the two nations, with an increasing number of night flights offering greater travel flexibility and diverse tourism options, according to the ambassador. VNA/VNS