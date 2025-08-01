Celebrated Hollywood star wears Vietnamese brand in new fashion film

HÀ NỘI — Hollywood star Meryl Streep was spotted wearing a shirt from a local Vietnamese brand on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2, creating a buzz in Vietnamese media.

The 76-year-old captured public attention while filming on the streets of New York in a trench coat with a white shirt and wide-leg trousers, complemented by red high heels and stylish glasses. Her look was widely shared across platforms like X, Instagram and Threads.

The shirt from her outfit has become a spotlight piece within the Vietnamese fashion community. Called the Nameless Pleated Shirt, it is the creation of Vietnamese brand Môi Điên, priced at nearly VNĐ1.5 million (US$63) and featured in the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Môi Điên's signature unisex pleated shirt is made from rayon, a fabric that typically isn't suitable for traditional pleating techniques but was used to create uniqueness. With its handcrafted pleats that add volume, this design carries the distinctive mark of the brand.

Right after the story spread, the order volume for Môi Điên surged. Designer Tom Trandt (Tom Trần) told Dân Trí Newspaper: “In the early days after the story went viral in the media and on social networks, we received orders every minute, many times more than during the previous peak period.”

Patricia Field, the lead stylist for The Devil Wears Prada 2, has crafted a luxurious and modern look for the character of fashion queen Miranda Priestly, aligning with the tech-savvy world.

The sequel is set to premiere in May 2026. In the film, Miranda faces numerous challenges amid the decline of the publishing industry, while also confronting her former employee, Emily Charlton (played by Emily Blunt), who is now a powerful director in the fashion world.

The film is inspired by the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and directed by David Frankel. The first Devil Wears Prada film was released in 2006 and revolves around the life of Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), a recent college graduate. Through her determination and intelligence, she gradually wins over Priestly (Meryl Streep), the editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway. However, Andy ends up losing herself and distancing from her loved ones.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film earned over $325 million, which is nine times its production budget. It received two Oscar nominations, one Golden Globe and numerous other film awards.

Streep is regarded as one of the finest actresses in American cinema. She holds a record number of accolades with 21 Oscar nominations and three wins. The artist was also awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2010 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014. VNS